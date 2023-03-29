Who are the Sky Blues’ highest-paid players under Pep Guardiola this season? Boardroom dives into the details of Man City wage spending currently on the books.

Manchester City are currently one of the world’s most successful and financially well-endowed football clubs on earth, routinely offering lavish contracts to some of the world’s best players (and hefty transfer fees to match). The club is operated by the City Football Group (CFG), an entity backed by Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi.

Since ADUG’s takeover of the club in 2008, Man City have undergone an eye-popping surge in both on-field success and all-around spending. Over this period, the Sky Blues have won six Premier League titles, five Carabao Cups, and two FA Cups, overtaking crosstown rivals Manchester United for top dog status in the Warehouse City.

Today, Man City ranks second in the Premier League pecking order as it relates to overall wealth of club ownership groups, falling short of only Newcastle United, who were purchased in 2021 by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund.

Major trophies in the past 20 seasons:



Chelsea: 17

Man City: 13

Man United: 13

Arsenal: 9

Liverpool: 9 pic.twitter.com/NsV0VklOeY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 29, 2021

Manchester City have reportedly spent an estimated $2 billion on new signings since Sheikh Mansour took over, but it’s one thing to acquire talent and another thing to keep and develop it. So, what has made so many top players, from Sergio Aguero to Kevin De Bruyne to Erling Haaland, opt to uproot their careers to join the Premier League’s most consistent juggernauts?

Look no further than the massive investments that have gone into their world-class Etihad Stadium, a trusted coaching staff under the decorated Pep Guardiola, an advanced global scouting network, and a loaded youth academy system, to say nothing of big-ticket corporate partnerships with brands like Etihad Airways, Nike, Nissan, Gatorade, and EA Sports.

So, how has the club chosen to outlay its enviable largesse this season as it chases yet another Premier League crown?

Let’s break down the all the Man City salaries and contracts on the books for the 2022-23 season.

Click here to check out Boardroom’s overview of the highest-paid Premier League players this season overall.

Man City Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

Wage and contract figures via Capology

1. CM Kevin De Bruyne: $25,082,880 salary in 20220-23

2. CF Erling Haaland: $23,515,200

3. LW Jack Grealish: $18,812,160

Contract: 5 years, $94,060,801

4. CB John Stones: $15,676,800

Contract: 4 years, $62,707,200

5. CM Phil Foden: $14,109,120

6. CDM Rodri: $13,795,584

Contract: 5 years, $68,977,920

t-7. CB Rúben Dias: $11,287,296

Contract: 5 years, $56,436,480

t-7. CB Manuel Akanji: $11,287,296

Contract: 5 years, $56,436,480

9. RB Kyle Walker: $10,033,152

Contract: 2 years, $20,066,304

t-9. RW Riyad Mahrez: $10,033,152

Contract: 3 years, $30,099,456

t-11. CM Bernardo Silva: $9,406,080

Contract: 3 years, $28,218,240

t-11. CDM Kalvin Phillips: $9,406,080

13. CM Ilkay Gündogan: $8,779,008

Contract: 1 year, $8,779,008

14. CM Aymeric Laporte: $7,524,864

Contract: 3 years, $22,574,592

t-15. CF Julián Álvarez: $6,270,720

Contract: 6 years, $37,624,320

t-15. GK Ederson: $6,270,720

Contract: 4 years, $25,082,880

t-17. LB Benjamin Mendy: $5,643,648

Contract: 1 year, $5,643,648

t-17. CB Nathan Aké: $5,643,648

Contract: 3 years, $16,930,944

19. GK Stefan Ortega Moreno: $3,448,896

Contract: 3 years, $10,346,688

20. LB Sergio Gómez: $3,135,360

21. CDM Máximo Perrone: $1,881,216

Contract: 6 years, $11,287,296

T-21. GK Scott Carson: $1,881,216

Contract: 1 year, $1,881,216

23. CAM Cole Palmer: $1,254,144

Contract: 4 years, $5,016,576

24. RB Rico Lewis: $313,536

Contract: 2 years, $627,072

2022-23 Manchester City Wage Spending Facts

All salary figures via Capology as of March 21, 2023.