Contracts & Salaries March 29, 2023
Rory Robinson

2022-23 Manchester City Salaries & Contracts Breakdown

Lynne Cameron - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
Who are the Sky Blues’ highest-paid players under Pep Guardiola this season? Boardroom dives into the details of Man City wage spending currently on the books.

Manchester City are currently one of the world’s most successful and financially well-endowed football clubs on earth, routinely offering lavish contracts to some of the world’s best players (and hefty transfer fees to match). The club is operated by the City Football Group (CFG), an entity backed by Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi.

Since ADUG’s takeover of the club in 2008, Man City have undergone an eye-popping surge in both on-field success and all-around spending. Over this period, the Sky Blues have won six Premier League titles, five Carabao Cups, and two FA Cups, overtaking crosstown rivals Manchester United for top dog status in the Warehouse City.

Today, Man City ranks second in the Premier League pecking order as it relates to overall wealth of club ownership groups, falling short of only Newcastle United, who were purchased in 2021 by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund.

Manchester City have reportedly spent an estimated $2 billion on new signings since Sheikh Mansour took over, but it’s one thing to acquire talent and another thing to keep and develop it. So, what has made so many top players, from Sergio Aguero to Kevin De Bruyne to Erling Haaland, opt to uproot their careers to join the Premier League’s most consistent juggernauts?

Look no further than the massive investments that have gone into their world-class Etihad Stadium, a trusted coaching staff under the decorated Pep Guardiola, an advanced global scouting network, and a loaded youth academy system, to say nothing of big-ticket corporate partnerships with brands like Etihad Airways, Nike, Nissan, Gatorade, and EA Sports.

So, how has the club chosen to outlay its enviable largesse this season as it chases yet another Premier League crown?

Let’s break down the all the Man City salaries and contracts on the books for the 2022-23 season.

Man City Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

Wage and contract figures via Capology 

1. CM Kevin De Bruyne: $25,082,880 salary in 20220-23

2. CF Erling Haaland: $23,515,200

3. LW Jack Grealish: $18,812,160

  • Contract: 5 years, $94,060,801

4. CB John Stones: $15,676,800

  • Contract: 4 years, $62,707,200

5. CM Phil Foden: $14,109,120

6. CDM Rodri: $13,795,584

  • Contract: 5 years, $68,977,920

t-7. CB Rúben Dias: $11,287,296

  • Contract: 5 years, $56,436,480

t-7. CB Manuel Akanji: $11,287,296

  • Contract: 5 years, $56,436,480

9. RB Kyle Walker: $10,033,152

  • Contract: 2 years, $20,066,304

t-9. RW Riyad Mahrez: $10,033,152

  • Contract: 3 years, $30,099,456

t-11. CM Bernardo Silva: $9,406,080

  • Contract: 3 years, $28,218,240

t-11. CDM Kalvin Phillips: $9,406,080

13. CM Ilkay Gündogan: $8,779,008

  • Contract: 1 year, $8,779,008

14. CM Aymeric Laporte: $7,524,864

  • Contract: 3 years, $22,574,592

t-15. CF Julián Álvarez: $6,270,720

  • Contract: 6 years, $37,624,320

t-15. GK Ederson: $6,270,720

  • Contract: 4 years, $25,082,880

t-17. LB Benjamin Mendy: $5,643,648

  • Contract: 1 year, $5,643,648

t-17. CB Nathan Aké: $5,643,648

  • Contract: 3 years, $16,930,944

19. GK Stefan Ortega Moreno: $3,448,896

  • Contract: 3 years, $10,346,688

20. LB Sergio Gómez: $3,135,360

21. CDM Máximo Perrone: $1,881,216

  • Contract: 6 years, $11,287,296

T-21. GK Scott Carson: $1,881,216

  • Contract: 1 year, $1,881,216

23. CAM Cole Palmer: $1,254,144

  • Contract: 4 years, $5,016,576

24. RB Rico Lewis: $313,536

  • Contract: 2 years, $627,072

2022-23 Manchester City Wage Spending Facts

All salary figures via Capology as of March 21, 2023.

  • Annual wages: $224,491,776
  • Weekly wage spending: $4,317,150
  • Average player salary (weekly): $179,881

