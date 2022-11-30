The Belgium and Manchester City star is one of the highest-paid players in the world. Boardroom breaks down the details of his current contract.
Manchester City have become synonymous with winning English soccer. At the forefront of that success is a seven-year relationship with manager Pep Guardiola and arguably the world’s best midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne. While his dominance has reigned supreme in the Premier League, KDB has yet to replicate his domestic success internationally.
A third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup and a crashout in the quarterfinals of EURO 2020 are fresh in the minds of Belgium supporters; any future success at the 2022 World Cup and beyond depends in no small part on the decorated KDB coming up huge.
Fortunately, due to the long-term contract security with Manchester’s Sky Blues, the Belgian midfielder and five-time Premier League champion will be free of the pressure and uncertainties that come with the January transfer window.
With that in mind, let’s examine all the Kevin De Bruyne contract and salary particulars as things stand at Man City.
Kevin De Bruyne Contract Details & Wages
All financial figures via Capology.
Years: 3
Total value: $73,820,000
Salary per year: $24,605,803
Weekly wages: $473,189
Free agency: 2025
Kevin De Bruyne Salary Notes
- Kevin De Bruyne has earned an approximate gross total of $131,269,652.58 in his playing career.
- Despite Erling Haaland’s estimated $29,219,391 in bonuses, KDB is Man City’s highest-paid player annually.
- De Bruyne’s 2022-23 salary is 10.68% of Manchester City’s payroll.
Kevin De Bruyne Transfer History
Aug. 2015: VfL Wolfsburg to Manchester City
- Transfer fee: $78.84 million
Jan. 2014: Chelsea to VfL Wolfsburg
- Transfer fee: $22.82 million
Jan. 2012: KRC Genk to Chelsea
- Transfer fee: $8.30 million
Read More:
- Kevin De Bruyne Salary & Contract Breakdown
- Bogey Boys: How Macklemore Created a Breakthrough Golf Brand
- Carl Nassib & Rayze: Connecting Non-profits for Greater Good
- Everything Doja Cat Teased About Her Next Album
- Qatar Says ‘Between 400 and 500’ Worker Deaths for 2022 FIFA World Cup