Kevin De Bruyne Salary & Contract Breakdown

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 27: Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The Belgium and Manchester City star is one of the highest-paid players in the world. Boardroom breaks down the details of his current contract.

Manchester City have become synonymous with winning English soccer. At the forefront of that success is a seven-year relationship with manager Pep Guardiola and arguably the world’s best midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne. While his dominance has reigned supreme in the Premier League, KDB has yet to replicate his domestic success internationally.

A third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup and a crashout in the quarterfinals of EURO 2020 are fresh in the minds of Belgium supporters; any future success at the 2022 World Cup and beyond depends in no small part on the decorated KDB coming up huge.

Fortunately, due to the long-term contract security with Manchester’s Sky Blues, the Belgian midfielder and five-time Premier League champion will be free of the pressure and uncertainties that come with the January transfer window.

With that in mind, let’s examine all the Kevin De Bruyne contract and salary particulars as things stand at Man City.

Kevin De Bruyne Contract Details & Wages

Years: 3

Total value: $73,820,000

Salary per year: $24,605,803

Weekly wages: $473,189

Free agency: 2025

Kevin De Bruyne Salary Notes

Kevin De Bruyne has earned an approximate gross total of $131,269,652.58 in his playing career.

Despite Erling Haaland’s estimated $29,219,391 in bonuses, KDB is Man City’s highest-paid player annually.

De Bruyne’s 2022-23 salary is 10.68% of Manchester City’s payroll.

Kevin De Bruyne Transfer History

Aug. 2015: VfL Wolfsburg to Manchester City

Transfer fee: $78.84 million

Jan. 2014: Chelsea to VfL Wolfsburg

Transfer fee: $22.82 million

Jan. 2012: KRC Genk to Chelsea

Transfer fee: $8.30 million

