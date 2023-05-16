From Insigne to Chicharito to Shaqiri and beyond, find out who owns the title of highest-paid MLS player for the 2023 soccer season.

May 16 marked what is essentially Christmas morning for those attuned to the wild world of Major League Soccer economics. As is its annual tradition, the MLS Players Association revealed its 2023 Salary Guide compiling this year’s base salaries and total effective compensation figures for all 869 of the league’s players as of April 30.

So, who’s the undisputed king of MLS salaries this year?

The 2023 Spring-Summer Salary Guide is now available.



The release contains Annual Base Salary and Annual Guaranteed Compensation data as of April 30, 2023.



➡️: https://t.co/qmSSc8RP0o pic.twitter.com/tmf4FAuoPc — MLSPA (@MLSPA) May 16, 2023

Notably, the highest-paid player by total guaranteed salary is the same guy who won it last year — a square-shaped man whose past career stops include relatively recent league champions in Germany, Italy, and England (scroll down if you’re wiggling in your seat with feverish impatience). While other familiar names are to be found on this year’s list — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Carlos Vela, Josef Martínez, and Nicolás Lodeiro are all here, along with a sprinkling of US National Team talents — a number of well-known league debutantes have crashed the gates of the money rankings for the very first time, including Toronto FC teammates and Italian countrymen Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

All told, that extra jolt propelled the Reds of Toronto to No. 1 in the pecking order of team-by-team MLS salary spending for the year; they’re one of four teams to spend more than $20 million on annual player salaries as of this writing.

No more parking the bus — let’s get to the numbers and reveal the honor roll of highest-paid MLS players of 2023.

Highest-paid MLS Players of 2023

Dollar figures reflect guaranteed compensation as listed by the MLSPA as of April 30, 2023. Numbers may not fully reflect year-by-year salary bonus structure over the course of a given player’s contract.

1. Chicago Fire F Xherdan Shaqiri: $8,153,000

Age : 31

: 31 Nationality : Switzerland

: Switzerland Arrived from: Olympiquie Lyonnais (France), 2022

2. Toronto FC F Lorenzo Insigne: $7,500,000

Age : 31

: 31 Nationality : Italy

: Italy Arrived from: Napoli (Italy), 2022

3. LA Galaxy F Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez: $7,443,750

Age : 34

: 34 Nationality : Mexico

: Mexico Arrived from: Sevilla (Spain), 2020

4. Toronto FC M/F Federico Bernardeschi: $6,295,381

Age : 29

: 29 Nationality : Italy

: Italy Arrived from: Juventus (Italy), 2022

5. Austin FC F Sebastián Driussi: $6,022,500

Age : 27

: 27 Nationality : Argentina

: Argentina Arrived from: Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia), 2021

6. Houston Dyanmo M Héctor Herrera: $5,246,875

Age : 33

: 33 Nationality : Mexico

: Mexico Arrived from: Atlético Madrid (Spain), 2022

7. LA Galaxy F Douglas Costa: $4,508,333

Age : 32

: 32 Nationality : Brazil

: Brazil Arrived from: Juventus (Italy), 2022

8. Atlanta United F Luiz Araújo: $4,483,333

Age : 26

: 26 Nationality : Brazil

: Brazil Arrived from: Lille (France), 2021

9. DC United F Christian Benteke: $4,432,778

Age : 32

: 32 Nationality : Belgium

: Belgium Arrived from: Crystal Palace (England), 2022

10. Atlanta United F Josef Martínez: $4,391,667

Age : 29

: 29 Nationality : Venezuela

: Venezuela Arrived from: Torino (Italy), 2017

Top 5 salary spend in MLS:



1. Toronto FC — $25.7m

2. LA Galaxy — $23.5m

3. Atlanta United — $21.3m

4. DC United — $20m

5. Austin — $19.9m



Bottom 5:



29. CF Montréal — $10.5m

28. St. Louis City — $10.9m

27. NY Red Bulls — $11.2m

26. Orlando City — $11.23m

25. RSL — $12.2m pic.twitter.com/cndIN9NHVH — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) May 16, 2023

11. Columbus Crew M Lucas Zelarayán: $3,800,000

Age : 31

: 31 Nationality : Armenia (via Argentina)

: Armenia (via Argentina) Arrived from: Tigres (Mexico), 2020

12. New England Revolution M Carles Gil: $3,545,833

Age : 30

: 30 Nationality : Spain

: Spain Arrived from: Deportivo La Coruña (Spain), 2019

13. Inter Miami M Rodolfo Pizarro: $3,350,000

Age : 29

: 29 Nationality : Mexico

: Mexico Arrived from: Monterrey (Mexico), 2020

14. LAFC F Carlos Vela: $3,337,500

Age : 34

: 34 Nationality : Mexico

: Mexico Arrived from: Real Sociedad (Spain), 2018

15. Seattle Sounders M Nicolás Lodeiro: $3,256,667

Age : 34

: 34 Nationality : Uruguay

: Uruguay Arrived from: Boca Juniors (Argentina), 2016

16. Seattle Sounders F Raúl Ruidíaz: $3,201,120

Age : 32

: 32 Nationality : Peru

: Peru Arrived from: Morelia (Mexico), 2018

17. Nashville SC M Hany Mukhtar: $3,188,750

Age : 28

: 28 Nationality : Germany

: Germany Arrived from: Brøndby

18. New England Revolution F Jozy Altidore: $2,939,963

Age : 33

: 33 Nationality : United States

: United States Arrived from: Toronto FC, 2022

19. Columbus Crew F Cucho Hernández: $2,886,000

Age : 24

: 24 Nationality : Colombia

: Colombia Arrived from: Watford (England), 2022

20. New England Revolution F Gustavo Bou: $2,675,000

Age : 33

: 33 Nationality : Argentina

: Argentina Arrived from: Club Tijuana (Mexico), 49

Other Notable 2023 MLS Salaries

22. Atlanta United M/F Thiago Almada: $2,332,000

t-26. Atlanta United M/F Esequiel Barco: $2,200,000

t-26. Sporting KC F Alan Pulido: $2,200,000

28. FC Cincinnati M Luciano Acosta: $2,166,983

34. Nashville SC D Walker Zimmerman: $2,056,979

39. FC Dallas F Jesús Ferreira: $1,852,000

43. Columbus Crew M Darlington Nagbe: $1,800,000

44. CF Montreal M Victor Wanyama: $1,800,000

49. LA Galaxy M Riqui Puig: $1,732,500

50. FC Dallas M Paul Arriola: $1,729,400

57. Seattle Sounders F Jordan Morris: $1,560,000

62. Seattle Sounders M Cristian Roldán: $1,441,000