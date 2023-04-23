Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the LaLiga Santander match between Atletico de Madrid and UD Almeria at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on April 16, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Who’s the highest-paid player at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the Atlético Madrid salaries currently on the books.

Atlético Madrid has a varied history of approaching salaries and the transfer market. While their highest expenditure of 2000-01 was around $20 million, it rose to $110 million in 2015, then shrunk down to $77 million after that. Through it all, they have consistently been one of the top clubs in Spain and Europe.

No matter how much money the club has had to work with, they’ve never hesitated to spend it. At the height of the pandemic, Atléti broke their transfer record by paying $78.98 million for Thomas Lemar. However, they shattered that record the following year by dishing out $139.54 million to pry João Félix away from Benfica — he’s now at Chelsea on loan. Financial constrictions or not, Los Colchoneros find ways to improve gradually and stay competitive, even winning La Liga during the height of Messi and Ronaldo in 2013 and again in 2020, edging out Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid's 2013-14 season needs to be talked about more 👀



Won LaLiga against prime Messi and Ronaldo and were seconds away from winning the UCL against Real Madrid 🤯



One of the best underdog stories 👏 pic.twitter.com/xW8aHv9Fo6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 20, 2023

So how do they do it?

Their success can be attributed to firm management, signing talented players, and a winning mentality ingrained in the club’s culture since the 1940s. Their trademark tactical discipline and solid defensive tactics led by Diego Simeone have helped Atletico Madrid stay competitive against more prominent, expensive teams. Astute signings like Memphis Depay have added the firepower necessary to compete at the top for fair money. Plus, Atlético Madrid’s academy system has an impressive track record of developing young players into key contributors to the first team. This tradition is evident in the current squad, with standout players like Koke and Saul Niguez progressing through those ranks.

Who are the hard-working players keeping Atlético Madrid competitive on a budget? Let’s look at the 2022-23 Atlético Madrid salaries on the books.

Atlético Madrid Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All wage spending figures via Capology

1. GK Jan Oblak: $23,023,849

Contract: 6 years, $138,143,094

2. CM Koke: $17,685,146

Contract: 2 years, $35,370,291

3. CF Antoine Griezmann: $13,816,520

Contract: 1 year, $13,816,520

Antoine Griezmann: “I am at my level, I enjoy playing here at Atlético Madrid — and I give my all for the coach”, says via @atletiuniverse. ⚪️🔴 #Atletico



Griezmann has won more points for his team with his goal involvements than any other player in La Liga this season. pic.twitter.com/aJoKrBdxgO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 16, 2023

4. CM Saúl Ñíguez: $ 13,263,859

Contract: 4 years, $53,055,437

5. CF Alvaro Morata: $10,832,152

Contract: 2 years, $21,664,303

6. CF Memphis Depay: $9,671,564

Contract: 3 years, $29,014,692

7. CDM Axel Witsel: $9,207,329

Contract: 2 years, $18,414,658

8. LW Yannick Carrasco: $8,356,231

Contract: 2 years, $16,712,463

9. CDM Geoffrey Kondogbia: $7,626,719

Contract: 2 years, $15,253,438

10. CM Rodrigo DePaul: $7,372,495

Contract: 4 years, $29,489,980

11. CM Stefan Savic: $4,973,947

Contract: 2 years, $9,947,894

12. RB Matt Doherty: $4,642,351

Contract: 1 year, $4,642,351

13. CB Jose Gimenez $4,421,286

Contract: 3 years, $13,263,859

14. RW Angel Correa: $3,868,626

Contract: 4 years, $15,474,502

15. CAM Thomas Lemar $3,592,295

Contract: 1 year, $3,592,295

16. LB Sergio Reguilon: $3,525,976

Contract: 1 year, $3,525,976

17. CB Mario Hermoso: $2,321,175

Contract: 2 years, $4,642,351

t-17. Marcos Llorente: $2,321,175

Contract: 5 years, $11,605,877

19. RB Nahuel Molina: $1,326,386

Contract: 5 years, $6,631,930

20. GK Ivo Grbic: $950,577

Contract: 2 years, $1,901,153

21. LB Reinildo Mandava: $884,257

Contract: 3 years, $2,652,772

22. CM Pablo Barrios: $663,193

Contract: 6 years, $3,979,158

Atlético Madrid 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

All salary figures via Capology as of April 14, 2023