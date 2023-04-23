Who’s the highest-paid player at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the Atlético Madrid salaries currently on the books.
Atlético Madrid has a varied history of approaching salaries and the transfer market. While their highest expenditure of 2000-01 was around $20 million, it rose to $110 million in 2015, then shrunk down to $77 million after that. Through it all, they have consistently been one of the top clubs in Spain and Europe.
No matter how much money the club has had to work with, they’ve never hesitated to spend it. At the height of the pandemic, Atléti broke their transfer record by paying $78.98 million for Thomas Lemar. However, they shattered that record the following year by dishing out $139.54 million to pry João Félix away from Benfica — he’s now at Chelsea on loan. Financial constrictions or not, Los Colchoneros find ways to improve gradually and stay competitive, even winning La Liga during the height of Messi and Ronaldo in 2013 and again in 2020, edging out Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.
So how do they do it?
Their success can be attributed to firm management, signing talented players, and a winning mentality ingrained in the club’s culture since the 1940s. Their trademark tactical discipline and solid defensive tactics led by Diego Simeone have helped Atletico Madrid stay competitive against more prominent, expensive teams. Astute signings like Memphis Depay have added the firepower necessary to compete at the top for fair money. Plus, Atlético Madrid’s academy system has an impressive track record of developing young players into key contributors to the first team. This tradition is evident in the current squad, with standout players like Koke and Saul Niguez progressing through those ranks.
Who are the hard-working players keeping Atlético Madrid competitive on a budget? Let’s look at the 2022-23 Atlético Madrid salaries on the books.
Atlético Madrid Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
1. GK Jan Oblak: $23,023,849
- Contract: 6 years, $138,143,094
2. CM Koke: $17,685,146
- Contract: 2 years, $35,370,291
3. CF Antoine Griezmann: $13,816,520
- Contract: 1 year, $13,816,520
4. CM Saúl Ñíguez: $13,263,859
- Contract: 4 years, $53,055,437
5. CF Alvaro Morata: $10,832,152
- Contract: 2 years, $21,664,303
6. CF Memphis Depay: $9,671,564
- Contract: 3 years, $29,014,692
7. CDM Axel Witsel: $9,207,329
- Contract: 2 years, $18,414,658
8. LW Yannick Carrasco: $8,356,231
- Contract: 2 years, $16,712,463
9. CDM Geoffrey Kondogbia: $7,626,719
- Contract: 2 years, $15,253,438
10. CM Rodrigo DePaul: $7,372,495
- Contract: 4 years, $29,489,980
11. CM Stefan Savic: $4,973,947
- Contract: 2 years, $9,947,894
12. RB Matt Doherty: $4,642,351
- Contract: 1 year, $4,642,351
13. CB Jose Gimenez $4,421,286
- Contract: 3 years, $13,263,859
14. RW Angel Correa: $3,868,626
- Contract: 4 years, $15,474,502
15. CAM Thomas Lemar $3,592,295
- Contract: 1 year, $3,592,295
16. LB Sergio Reguilon: $3,525,976
- Contract: 1 year, $3,525,976
17. CB Mario Hermoso: $2,321,175
- Contract: 2 years, $4,642,351
t-17. Marcos Llorente: $2,321,175
- Contract: 5 years, $11,605,877
19. RB Nahuel Molina: $1,326,386
- Contract: 5 years, $6,631,930
20. GK Ivo Grbic: $950,577
- Contract: 2 years, $1,901,153
21. LB Reinildo Mandava: $884,257
- Contract: 3 years, $2,652,772
22. CM Pablo Barrios: $663,193
- Contract: 6 years, $3,979,158
Atlético Madrid 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts
- Annual Payroll: $152,435,047
- Weekly Wage Spending: $2,931,443
- Average Player Salary per Week: $127,454
