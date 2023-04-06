Who’s the highest-paid player at Camp Nou this season? Boardroom dives into the details of the Barcelona salaries currently on the books.
Barcelona has constructed several high-profile signings and has worked painstakingly to balance its salaries after several years of pandemic-infused economic difficulties. Yet, despite financial tribulations and all-time high wage bills, the Catalan club is still willing to pay top dollar for star players to win in La Liga and European competitions.
In fact, spending big money has always been part of the club’s DNA. From the world-record transfer fee for signing Johan Cruyff from Ajax in 1973 to producing a similar achievement in 2017 by acquiring Philippe Coutinho for $147.07 million, Barca has a unique distinction as the club willing to spend the highest transfer fees in the world.
But why does the club feel it must spend so much money? It’s a historic and fierce rivalry with Real Madrid and a fanbase that demands excellence.
Barcelona has a philosophy of playing a specific style of football known as “tiki-taka,” which involves a high level of technical skill, quick passing and movement, and control of possession. Therefore, the club needs players with distinctive skill sets and proficiency to execute this style successfully. On top of playing an entertaining style, the Spanish giant’s global fanbase pressures the club to sustain its success on the pitch and stay competitive with top European clubs worldwide.
In other words, the Azulgranas must spend freely, acquiring the suited players to thrive in the Barcelona system and deliver the expected winning results. While spending such large sums of money comes with risk, Barcelona’s track record of success suggests that its investment strategy has paid off.
With all this in mind, let’s dig into the Barcelona salaries and contracts sitting on the books at Camp Nou this season.
Barcelona Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
All wage spending figures via Capology
1. CM Frenkie de Jong: $40,003,6500
- Contract: 4 years, $160,014,600
2. CDM Sergio Busquets: $39,470,268
- Contract: 1 year, $39,470,268
3. CF Robert Lewandowski: $22,220,694
- Contract: 4 years, $88,882,776
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Lewandowski’s move to Barca
T-3. LB Jordi Alba: $22,220,694
- Contract: 2 years, $44,441,388
5. CB Gerard Piqué: $15,734,769
- Contract: 2 years, $31,469,538
6. LW Ansu Fati: $14,881,358
- Contract: 5 years, $74,406,789
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Ansu’s 2022 Spring Nike campaign.
7. CB Jules Koundé: $14,454,652
- Contract: 5 years, $72,273,261
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Kounde’s move to Barca.
8. RW Raphinha: $13,334,550
- Contract: 5 years, $66,672,750
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Raphinha’s Barca move.
9. RW Ousmane Dembélé: $12,801,168
- Contract: 2 years, $25,602,336
10. LW Ferran Torres: $10,667,640
- Contract: 5 years, $53,338,200
11. CM Pedri: $10,006,246
- Contract: 4 years, $40,024,985
12. GK Marc-André ter Stegen: $9,600,786
- Contract: 3 years, $28,802,628
t-12. CM Franck Kessié: $9,600,786
- Contract: 4 years, $38,403,504
t-12. CB Andreas Christensen: $9,600,786
- Contract: 4 years, $38,403,504
15. CB Ronald Araújo: $7,467,348
- Contract: 4 years, $29,869,392
16. CM Gavi: $7,253,995
- Contract: 4 years, $29,015,981
17. LB Marcos Alonso: $6,667,275
- Contract: 2 years, $13,334,550
18. CB Eric Garcia: $6,400,584
- Contract: 4 years, $25,602,336
19. RB Sergi Roberto: $5,333,820
- Contract: 2 years, $10,667,640
20. GK Iñaki Peña: $2,133,528
- Contract: 1 year, $2,133,528
21. CF Martin Braithwaite: $426,706
- Contract: 1 year, $426,706
22. GK Arnau Tenas: $384,035
- Contract: 1 year, $384,035
23. CM Pablo Torre: $224,020
- Contract: 4 years, $896,082
24. LB Alejandro Balde: $170,682
- Contract: 2 years, $341,364
Barca 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts
All salary figures via Capology as of April 4, 2023
- Annual Payroll: $281,060,310
- Weekly Wage Spending: $5,405,006
- Average Player Salary per Week: $225,209
More Soccer:
Lionel Messi Joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: Is it Simply Inevitable?
Rumors of an offer worth more than $400 million per year only make it more plausible that Messi leaves PSG for Al Hilal this summer. As it becomes increasingly likely that Lionel Messi will…
Grant Wahl Gets a Heartfelt ‘Ted Lasso’ Tribute
The late sportswriter and celebrated soccer specialist received a dual acknowledgment in Season 3, Episode 4 of the Apple TV+ series. The Apple TV+ dramedy Ted Lasso paid tribute to late sportswriter Grant Wahl in their…