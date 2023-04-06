Sergio Busquets, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Ronald Araujo, and Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou on March 19, 2023 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images)

Who’s the highest-paid player at Camp Nou this season? Boardroom dives into the details of the Barcelona salaries currently on the books.

Barcelona has constructed several high-profile signings and has worked painstakingly to balance its salaries after several years of pandemic-infused economic difficulties. Yet, despite financial tribulations and all-time high wage bills, the Catalan club is still willing to pay top dollar for star players to win in La Liga and European competitions.

In fact, spending big money has always been part of the club’s DNA. From the world-record transfer fee for signing Johan Cruyff from Ajax in 1973 to producing a similar achievement in 2017 by acquiring Philippe Coutinho for $147.07 million, Barca has a unique distinction as the club willing to spend the highest transfer fees in the world.

But why does the club feel it must spend so much money? It’s a historic and fierce rivalry with Real Madrid and a fanbase that demands excellence.

Barcelona has a philosophy of playing a specific style of football known as “tiki-taka,” which involves a high level of technical skill, quick passing and movement, and control of possession. Therefore, the club needs players with distinctive skill sets and proficiency to execute this style successfully. On top of playing an entertaining style, the Spanish giant’s global fanbase pressures the club to sustain its success on the pitch and stay competitive with top European clubs worldwide.

In other words, the Azulgranas must spend freely, acquiring the suited players to thrive in the Barcelona system and deliver the expected winning results. While spending such large sums of money comes with risk, Barcelona’s track record of success suggests that its investment strategy has paid off.

With all this in mind, let’s dig into the Barcelona salaries and contracts sitting on the books at Camp Nou this season.

Barcelona Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All wage spending figures via Capology

1. CM Frenkie de Jong: $40,003,6500

Contract: 4 years, $160,014,600

2. CDM Sergio Busquets: $39,470,268

Contract: 1 year, $39,470,268

3. CF Robert Lewandowski: $22,220,694

T-3. LB Jordi Alba: $ 22,220,694

Contract: 2 years, $44,441,388

5. CB Gerard Piqué: $15,734,769

Contract: 2 years, $31,469,538

6. LW Ansu Fati: $14,881,358

7. CB Jules Koundé: $14,454,652

8. RW Raphinha: $13,334,550

9. RW Ousmane Dembélé: $12,801,168

Contract: 2 years, $25,602,336

10. LW Ferran Torres: $10,667,640

Contract: 5 years, $53,338,200

11. CM Pedri: $10,006,246

Contract: 4 years, $40,024,985

12. GK Marc-André ter Stegen: $9,600,786

Contract: 3 years, $28,802,628

t-12. CM Franck Kessié: $9,600,786

Contract: 4 years, $38,403,504

t-12. CB Andreas Christensen: $9,600,786

Contract: 4 years, $38,403,504

15. CB Ronald Araújo: $7,467,348

Contract: 4 years, $29,869,392

16. CM Gavi: $7,253,995

Contract: 4 years, $29,015,981

17. LB Marcos Alonso: $6,667,275

Contract: 2 years, $13,334,550

18. CB Eric Garcia: $6,400,584

Contract: 4 years, $25,602,336

19. RB Sergi Roberto: $5,333,820

Contract: 2 years, $10,667,640

20. GK Iñaki Peña: $2,133,528

Contract: 1 year, $2,133,528

21. CF Martin Braithwaite: $426,706

Contract: 1 year, $426,706

22. GK Arnau Tenas: $384,035

Contract: 1 year, $384,035

23. CM Pablo Torre: $224,020

Contract: 4 years, $896,082

24. LB Alejandro Balde: $170,682

Contract: 2 years, $341,364

Barca 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

All salary figures via Capology as of April 4, 2023