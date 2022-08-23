Meet the Brazil veteran and all-around defensive stopper who joins Erik Ten Hag’s Man United after a run of 12 major trophies at Real Madrid.

Early into an uneven Premier League campaign, Manchester United have secured a transfer deal for defensive midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid. Sources have confirmed that the Red Devils will pay an initial $70.53 million fee, plus $11.76 million in potential add-ons, for the 30-year-old.

The move couldn’t come at a better time for United. The squad lost to both Brighton and Brentford to start the season, but managed a thrilling victory over historic rivals Liverpool Monday — with Casemiro in attendance for the first time — to lift them up to a modest 14th in the league table. The team lacks a combination of creativity and steel in the midfield and features an inexperienced defensive line to boot, to say nothing of the highly-paid Cristiano Ronaldo’s clear desires to play elsewhere (and ever-increasing calls for the Glazer family to sell the club.)

This new arrival pulls things back in a positive direction.

Top analysts have wondered aloud as to why any player would consider entering Man United at such a low point in recent club history, particularly given Real Madrid’s status as perennial La Liga and Champions League contenders. Nonetheless, Casemiro stated that he sought a new challenge in his career after spending nine years at the Bernabeu.

The player also made it clear that the move wasn’t a matter of money; rather, it’s all about joining “the biggest club in England.” With that in mind, the club hopes that the addition of Casemiro in the famous red shirt brings a level of veteran class to Old Trafford that instills courage, conviction, and the will to fight.

In return, that infectious mentality could steer them back onto the path to playing European football next season.

Casemiro Transfer and Contract Details

Contract length: 4 years

Expected weekly wages: Not reported

Expected annual wages: Not reported

Free agency: 2026

Base transfer fee: $70,053,000

Maximum transfer fee: $82,029,000

Estimated market value: $44,000,000 (via Transfermarkt)

Casemiro’s Stats Per 90 Minutes

Category Stat Per 90 Percentile Passes Completed 56.58 88 Tackles 3.18 90 Successful Pressure % 37% 97 Blocks 2.29 94 Clearances 2.80 97 Touches 78.79% 91 Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to center mid/defensive midfielders in Europe’s five biggest domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

How Casemiro Fits in at Man United

Point blank, Casemiro is one of the best defensive central midfielders in the world. So far in the current season, Ten Hag has preferred a “double pivot” style of central midfield pairing, a system in which Casemiro excels — and without even stepping foot onto the pitch at the Theatre of Dreams, he is a cut above the midfielders currently available for selection.

His control and feel for the game and key contributions as both a defensive stopper and passer are more than likely insert him into a starting role as soon as he’s up to speed, clearing a path for a familiar partnership with Brazil teammate Fred.

To diversify the central midfield, the club could alternatively pair Casemiro with Christian Eriksen, though it may be that Ten Hag will insist on keeping the Dane as close to the top of the formation as possible; United have even tested out using Eriksen as something of a makeshift center forward as they search for a permanent striker solution.

Ten Hag has a full plate as it relates to conjuring the best XI each game, but the addition of Casemiro removes a nice chunk of guesswork in the engine room. The man is a fierce ball-winner who is in constant, relentless pursuit of possession. His physicality, strength, and balance will aid in kick-starting the attack, another area where United have struggled to build lethal momentum this season.

It will take more than a Casemiro signing alone to right the ship for the long haul in Salford. However, his arrival shows that the club very much has a willingness to fight to win. Moving ahead, his leadership and veteran mettle figure to be a key component as the club spreads its wings for a long 2022-23 campaign.