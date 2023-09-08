How big is the FC Barcelona wage bill? Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the player salaries and contracts on the books at Camp Nou for 2023-24.

The post-Lionel Messi era got off to a difficult start at FC Barcelona two years ago. It wasn’t just because of the departure of the club’s all-time, undisputed legend; it was also a crippling debt crisis that forced the club to make several difficult roster decisions while searching for creative revenue solutions to keep the lights on and the wheels turning.

In 2022-23, however, the Catalan outfit raced to its first La Liga title in four years, notably besting longtime rivals Real Madrid. That’s thanks to 23 goals from superstar striker Robert Lewandowski and consistent stalwart performances from a familiar face in goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and ascendant phenoms like Pedri and Joules Kondé, the two of whom combine to be just 39 years of age as of this writing.

And one look at the spending ledger this year suggests that not only are the Blaugrana poised to make another run for a trophy or two this season, but that the worst of their financial crisis is behind them.

Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the Barcelona salaries and contracts on the books for 2023-24, as well as the club’s overall wage bill for the campaign.

FC Barcelona Salaries & Wage Spending 2023-24

All Barcelona wage and contract figures via Capology following the close of the summer 2023 transfer window.

NOTE: João Cancelo and João Felix are on loan at Barcelona from other clubs. Sergiño Dest, Clément Lenglet, Ansu Fati, and Julián Araujo are Barcelona players on loan with other clubs.

PLAYER WEEKLY $ 2023-24 $ CONTRACT 1. M Frenkie de Jong $784.8K $40.8M 3y, $122.42M 2. F Robert Lewandowski $435.9K $22.67M 3y, $68M 3. M Ilkay Gündogan $392.4K $20.4M 2y, $40.81M 4. D Joules Koundé $283.5K $14.74M 4y, $58.91M t5. D João Cancelo $261.6K $13.6M 6y, $99.32M t5. F Raphinha $261.6K $13.6M 4y, $54.41M 7. F João Felix $218K $11.34M 5y, $79.33M 8. F Ferran Torres $209.3K $10.88M 4y, $43.53M t9. M Pedri $196.3K $10.21M 3y, $30.62M t9. D Iñigo Martínez $196.3K $10.21M 2y, $20.41M 11. D Andreas Christensen $188.3K $9.79M 3y, $29.38M 12. D Ronald Araújo $146.5K $7.62M 3y, $22.85M 13. M Gavi $142.3K $7.4M 3y, $22.2M 14. G Marc-André ter Stegen $131.8K $6.85M 5y, $34.28M 15. D/M Marcos Alonso $130.8K $6.8M 1y, $6.8M 16. M Sergi Roberto $104.6K $5.44M 1y, $5.44M 17. M Oriol Romeu $73.2K $3.81M 3y, $11.42M 18. G Iñaki Peña $68K $3.53M 3y, $10.61M 19. D Sergiño Dest $62.8K $3.26M 3y, $9.79M 20. D Clément Lenglet $62.8K $3.26M 4y, $19.72M 21. F Ansu Fati $56.7K $2.95M 5y, $22.39M 22. D Julián Araujo $10.9K $565.9K 4y, $3.39M 23. D Alejandro Balde $3.3K $174.1K 1y, $174.1K

2023-24 Barcelona Wage Bill

Total weekly wage bill : $4,759,270

: $4,759,270 Average weekly salary: $173,049