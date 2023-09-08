About Boardroom

Deals & Investments September 8, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

FC Barcelona Salaries & Contracts 2023-24: Lewandowski, De Jong, Koundé & More

Eric Alonso/Getty Images
How big is the FC Barcelona wage bill? Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the player salaries and contracts on the books at Camp Nou for 2023-24.

The post-Lionel Messi era got off to a difficult start at FC Barcelona two years ago. It wasn’t just because of the departure of the club’s all-time, undisputed legend; it was also a crippling debt crisis that forced the club to make several difficult roster decisions while searching for creative revenue solutions to keep the lights on and the wheels turning.

In 2022-23, however, the Catalan outfit raced to its first La Liga title in four years, notably besting longtime rivals Real Madrid. That’s thanks to 23 goals from superstar striker Robert Lewandowski and consistent stalwart performances from a familiar face in goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and ascendant phenoms like Pedri and Joules Kondé, the two of whom combine to be just 39 years of age as of this writing.

And one look at the spending ledger this year suggests that not only are the Blaugrana poised to make another run for a trophy or two this season, but that the worst of their financial crisis is behind them.

Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the Barcelona salaries and contracts on the books for 2023-24, as well as the club’s overall wage bill for the campaign.

FC Barcelona Salaries & Wage Spending 2023-24

All Barcelona wage and contract figures via Capology following the close of the summer 2023 transfer window.

NOTE: João Cancelo and João Felix are on loan at Barcelona from other clubs. Sergiño Dest, Clément Lenglet, Ansu Fati, and Julián Araujo are Barcelona players on loan with other clubs.

PLAYERWEEKLY $2023-24 $CONTRACT
1. M Frenkie de Jong$784.8K$40.8M3y, $122.42M
2. F Robert Lewandowski$435.9K$22.67M3y, $68M
3. M Ilkay Gündogan$392.4K$20.4M2y, $40.81M
4. D Joules Koundé$283.5K$14.74M4y, $58.91M
t5. D João Cancelo$261.6K$13.6M6y, $99.32M
t5. F Raphinha$261.6K$13.6M4y, $54.41M
7. F João Felix$218K$11.34M5y, $79.33M
8. F Ferran Torres$209.3K$10.88M4y, $43.53M
t9. M Pedri$196.3K$10.21M3y, $30.62M
t9. D Iñigo Martínez$196.3K$10.21M2y, $20.41M
11. D Andreas Christensen$188.3K$9.79M3y, $29.38M
12. D Ronald Araújo$146.5K$7.62M3y, $22.85M
13. M Gavi$142.3K$7.4M3y, $22.2M
14. G Marc-André ter Stegen$131.8K$6.85M5y, $34.28M
15. D/M Marcos Alonso$130.8K$6.8M1y, $6.8M
16. M Sergi Roberto$104.6K$5.44M1y, $5.44M
17. M Oriol Romeu$73.2K$3.81M3y, $11.42M
18. G Iñaki Peña$68K$3.53M3y, $10.61M
19. D Sergiño Dest$62.8K$3.26M3y, $9.79M
20. D Clément Lenglet$62.8K$3.26M4y, $19.72M
21. F Ansu Fati$56.7K$2.95M5y, $22.39M
22. D Julián Araujo$10.9K$565.9K4y, $3.39M
23. D Alejandro Balde$3.3K$174.1K1y, $174.1K
2023-24 Barcelona Wage Bill

  • Total weekly wage bill: $4,759,270
  • Average weekly salary: $173,049
  • Total annual wage bill: $247,472,037
  • Average annual salary: $9,518,540
