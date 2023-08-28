About Boardroom

Betting & Fantasy August 28, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

UEFA Champions League Odds 2023-24

Manchester City defeated Inter Milan to win the 2023 UEFA Champions League title Istanbul. (Nick Potts/PA Images/Alamy Images/Sipa USA)
The race is on for the world’s biggest prize in club sports. Check out the latest 2023-24 UEFA Champions League odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, the UEFA Champions League will crown its next winner. In the meantime, Manchester City will be content to celebrate the 2023 title that capped off a historic treble-winning campaign.

So, who’s chasing the Sky Blues along the road to continental glory?

This year’s field will be confirmed with Aug. 31’s group stage draw. Once again, we’re looking at eight groups of four clubs, with each playing one another home and away for a total of six matches.

The top two in each group after six group stage matches will advance to the knockout rounds. That got us thinking — according to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, who’s in pole position to win the whole thing, and where is the sneakiest betting value? Check out the full 2023-24 UEFA Champions League odds rundown below.

2024 UEFA Champions League Odds

All odds to win championship via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 28, 2023

CLUBCOUNTRYODDS
Manchester CityEngland+200
Bayern MunichGermany+500
Real MadridSpain+900
ArsenalEngland+1100
BarcelonaSpain+1400
PSGFrance+1600
Manchester UnitedEngland+1800
NewcastleEngland+2300
NapoliItaly+2300
Atlético MadridSpain+2900
Inter MilanItaly+2900
Borussia DortmundGermany+3400
AC MilanItaly+4400
Red Bull LeipzigGermany+5000
SevillaSpain+5000
BenficaPortugal+5000
LazioItaly+6500
Real SociedadSpain+9000
PortoPortugal+9000
Union BerlinGermany+10000
FeyenoordNetherlands+10000
CelticScotland+12000
LensFrance+16000
Crvena ZvezdaSerbia+19000
MarseilleFrance+19000
Red Bull SalzburgAustria+19000
Shakhtar DonetskUkraine+19000
RangersScotland+42000
PSVNetherlands+42000
BragaPortugal+42000

UEFA Champions League Pots 2023-24

Before each year’s group stage draw, the 32 qualifying teams are split into so-called Champions League pots. Pot 1 always includes the defending champion (Manchester City), last season’s UEFA Europa League winner (Sevilla), and the domestic champions of the top European leagues not otherwise represented: Spain (Barcelona), Italy (Napoli), Germany (Bayern Munich), France (Paris Saint-Germain), Portugal (Benfica), and the Netherlands (Feyenoord).

The members of the other three pots are determined by the eligible teams’ UEFA club coefficient ranking — click here to learn more about the numbers.

Pot 1

  • Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 2

  • Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal

Pot 3

  • Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade

Either Pot 3 or Pot 4

  • Real Sociedad, Celtic

Pot 4

  • Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens

2023-24 Champions League Group Stage Schedule

  • Match 1: Sept. 19-20
  • Match 2: Oct. 3-4
  • Match 3: Oct. 24-25
  • Match 4: Nov. 7-8
  • Match 5: Nov. 28-29
  • Match 6: Dec. 12-13

