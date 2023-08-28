The race is on for the world’s biggest prize in club sports. Check out the latest 2023-24 UEFA Champions League odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
On Saturday, June 1, 2024, the UEFA Champions League will crown its next winner. In the meantime, Manchester City will be content to celebrate the 2023 title that capped off a historic treble-winning campaign.
So, who’s chasing the Sky Blues along the road to continental glory?
This year’s field will be confirmed with Aug. 31’s group stage draw. Once again, we’re looking at eight groups of four clubs, with each playing one another home and away for a total of six matches.
The top two in each group after six group stage matches will advance to the knockout rounds. That got us thinking — according to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, who’s in pole position to win the whole thing, and where is the sneakiest betting value? Check out the full 2023-24 UEFA Champions League odds rundown below.
2024 UEFA Champions League Odds
All odds to win championship via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 28, 2023
|CLUB
|COUNTRY
|ODDS
|Manchester City
|England
|+200
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|+500
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|+900
|Arsenal
|England
|+1100
|Barcelona
|Spain
|+1400
|PSG
|France
|+1600
|Manchester United
|England
|+1800
|Newcastle
|England
|+2300
|Napoli
|Italy
|+2300
|Atlético Madrid
|Spain
|+2900
|Inter Milan
|Italy
|+2900
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|+3400
|AC Milan
|Italy
|+4400
|Red Bull Leipzig
|Germany
|+5000
|Sevilla
|Spain
|+5000
|Benfica
|Portugal
|+5000
|Lazio
|Italy
|+6500
|Real Sociedad
|Spain
|+9000
|Porto
|Portugal
|+9000
|Union Berlin
|Germany
|+10000
|Feyenoord
|Netherlands
|+10000
|Celtic
|Scotland
|+12000
|Lens
|France
|+16000
|Crvena Zvezda
|Serbia
|+19000
|Marseille
|France
|+19000
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Austria
|+19000
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Ukraine
|+19000
|Rangers
|Scotland
|+42000
|PSV
|Netherlands
|+42000
|Braga
|Portugal
|+42000
UEFA Champions League Pots 2023-24
Before each year’s group stage draw, the 32 qualifying teams are split into so-called Champions League pots. Pot 1 always includes the defending champion (Manchester City), last season’s UEFA Europa League winner (Sevilla), and the domestic champions of the top European leagues not otherwise represented: Spain (Barcelona), Italy (Napoli), Germany (Bayern Munich), France (Paris Saint-Germain), Portugal (Benfica), and the Netherlands (Feyenoord).
The members of the other three pots are determined by the eligible teams’ UEFA club coefficient ranking — click here to learn more about the numbers.
Pot 1
- Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord
Pot 2
- Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal
Pot 3
- Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade
Either Pot 3 or Pot 4
- Real Sociedad, Celtic
Pot 4
- Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens
2023-24 Champions League Group Stage Schedule
- Match 1: Sept. 19-20
- Match 2: Oct. 3-4
- Match 3: Oct. 24-25
- Match 4: Nov. 7-8
- Match 5: Nov. 28-29
- Match 6: Dec. 12-13
