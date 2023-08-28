The race is on for the world’s biggest prize in club sports. Check out the latest 2023-24 UEFA Champions League odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, the UEFA Champions League will crown its next winner. In the meantime, Manchester City will be content to celebrate the 2023 title that capped off a historic treble-winning campaign.

So, who’s chasing the Sky Blues along the road to continental glory?

This year’s field will be confirmed with Aug. 31’s group stage draw. Once again, we’re looking at eight groups of four clubs, with each playing one another home and away for a total of six matches.

The top two in each group after six group stage matches will advance to the knockout rounds. That got us thinking — according to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, who’s in pole position to win the whole thing, and where is the sneakiest betting value? Check out the full 2023-24 UEFA Champions League odds rundown below.

2024 UEFA Champions League Odds

All odds to win championship via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 28, 2023

CLUB COUNTRY ODDS Manchester City England +200 Bayern Munich Germany +500 Real Madrid Spain +900 Arsenal England +1100 Barcelona Spain +1400 PSG France +1600 Manchester United England +1800 Newcastle England +2300 Napoli Italy +2300 Atlético Madrid Spain +2900 Inter Milan Italy +2900 Borussia Dortmund Germany +3400 AC Milan Italy +4400 Red Bull Leipzig Germany +5000 Sevilla Spain +5000 Benfica Portugal +5000 Lazio Italy +6500 Real Sociedad Spain +9000 Porto Portugal +9000 Union Berlin Germany +10000 Feyenoord Netherlands +10000 Celtic Scotland +12000 Lens France +16000 Crvena Zvezda Serbia +19000 Marseille France +19000 Red Bull Salzburg Austria +19000 Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine +19000 Rangers Scotland +42000 PSV Netherlands +42000 Braga Portugal +42000

UEFA Champions League Pots 2023-24

Before each year’s group stage draw, the 32 qualifying teams are split into so-called Champions League pots. Pot 1 always includes the defending champion (Manchester City), last season’s UEFA Europa League winner (Sevilla), and the domestic champions of the top European leagues not otherwise represented: Spain (Barcelona), Italy (Napoli), Germany (Bayern Munich), France (Paris Saint-Germain), Portugal (Benfica), and the Netherlands (Feyenoord).

The members of the other three pots are determined by the eligible teams’ UEFA club coefficient ranking — click here to learn more about the numbers.

Pot 1

Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 2

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal

Pot 3

Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade

Either Pot 3 or Pot 4

Real Sociedad, Celtic

Pot 4

Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens

2023-24 Champions League Group Stage Schedule