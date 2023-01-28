Highest-paid La Liga Players of 2022-23

From Frenkie de Jong to Alvaro Morata and everyone in between, Boardroom breaks down the highest-paid players in La Liga.

La Liga is home to 20 of the best soccer clubs in Spain, and not coincidentally, it also boasts some of the world’s highest-paid players. It should be no surprise to fans that Real Madrid and Barcelona, the two clubs with the most La Liga championships, also have the most generous checkbooks.

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is the most expensive player in the league, commanding a $40 million yearly paycheck. His teammate Sergio Busquets follows up in the number two slot with $39 million.

Out of the highest-paid players in La Liga in terms of annual wages, Barcelona and Real Madrid account for 23 of the league’s top 28 highest-paid players. The club’s extravagant spending habits have also accounted for 61 championships out of the league’s 93 seasons. Karim Benzema, the league’s best striker and reigning Ballon d’Or winner, is only the fifth highest-paid player across La Liga. However, if he were a member of the Premier League, he’d be the highest-paid player in the entire league with the departure of Ronaldo to Al-Nassr.

So which non-Madrid or Barcelona player ranks the highest on the list? Furthermore, which young attackers on short-term deals, like Vinicius Junior or Ousmane Dembele, will look to topple de Jong as the highest-paid player in the league?

Let’s look at Boardroom’s all-inclusive list of the highest-paid La Liga players of the 2022-23 season.

2022 Highest-Paid La Liga Players by Annual Wages

All wage figures are converted to the US dollar via Capology.

1. Barcelona CM Frenkie de Jong: $40,484,422

Age: 25

Contract: 4 years, $161,938,890

Free agency: 2026

2. Barcelona DM Sergio Busquets: $39,944,926

Age: 34

Contract: 1 year, $39,944,926

Free agency: 2023

3. Real Madrid LW Eden Hazard $33,737,269

Age: 31

Contract: 2 years, $67,474,538

Free agency: 2024

4. Real Madrid CM Toni Kroos: $26,350,468

Age: 32

Contract: 1 year, $26,350,468

Free agency: 2023

5. Real Madrid CF Karim Benzema: $25,910,222

Age: 32

Contract: 1 year, $26,350,468

Free agency: 2023

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Benzema’s contract details.

6. Real Madrid CB David Alaba: $24,290,834

Age: 30

Contract: 4 years, $97,163,334

Free agency: 2026

7. Real Madrid CM Luka Modric: $23,621,486

Age: 37

Contract: 1 year, $23,621,486

Free agency: 2023

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Modric’s contract details.

t-8. Barcelona LB Jordi Alba: $22,571,855

Age: 33

Contract: 2 years, $44,972,828

Free agency: 2024

t-8. Real Madrid LW Vinicius Junior: $22,571,855

Age: 22

Contract: 2 years, $44,975,828

Free agency: 2023

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Vincious’s contract details.

t-8. Atletico Madrid GK Jan Oblak: $22,571,855

Age: 29

Contract: 6 years, $134,927,483

Free agency: 2028

t-8. Barcelona CF Robert Lewandowski: $22,571,855

Age: 34

Contract: 4 years, $89,951,655

Free agency: 2026

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Lewandowski’s transfer to Barcelona from Bayern Munich.

12. Atletico Madrid CM Koke: $17,337,958

Age: 30

Contract: 2 years, $34,675,917

Free agency: 2024

13. Real Madrid GK Thibaut Courtois: $16,254,336

Age: 30

Contract: 4 years, $65,017,344

Free agency: 2026

14. Real Madrid CB Antonio Rudiger: $15,799,215

Age: 29

Contract: 2 years, $45,143,709

Free agency: 2024

15. Barcelona LW Ansu Fati: $15,116,532

Age: 20

Contract: 5 years, $75,582, 662

Free agency: 2027

16. Barcelona CB Jules Kounde: $14,683,084

Age: 24

Contract: 5 years, $73,415,418

Free agency: 2027

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Kounde’s transfer to Barcelona from Sevilla.

17. Sevilla CM Ivan Rakitic: $14,303,816

Age: 34

Contract: 2 years, $28,607,361

Free agency: 2024

18. Atletico Madrid ST Antonie Griezmann: $13,545,280

Age: 31

Contract: 1 year, $13,545,280

Free agency: 2023

Click here to read Boardroom’s Griezmann’s homecoming story to Atletico Madrid.

t-19. Real Madrid DM Aureilien Tchouameni: $13,545,280

Age: 22

Contract: 6 years, $81,271,680

Free agency: 2028

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Tchouameni’s contract details.

t-19. Barcelona RW Raphinha: $13,545,280

Age: 26

Contract: 5 years, $67,726,400

Free agency: 2027

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Raphinha’s transfer to Barcelona from Leeds United.

t-21. Barcelona RW Ousmane Dembele: $13,003,469

Age: 25

Contract: 2 years, $26,006,938

Free agency: 2024

t-21. Atletico Madrid CM Saul Niguez: $13,003,469

Age: 28

Contract: 4 years, $52,013,875

Free agency: 2026

23. Villarreal CM Dani Parejo: $11,735,631

Age: 33

Contract: 2 years, $23,741,261

Free agency: 2024

t-24. Real Madrid LB Ferland Mendy: $11,291,345

Age: 27

Contract: 3 years, $33,874,036

Free agency: 2025

t-24. Real Madrid RB Daniel Carvajal: $11,291,345

Age: 30

Contract: 3 years, $33,874,036

Free agency: 2025

26. Barcelona LW Ferran Torres: $10,836,224

Age: 22

Contract: 5 years, $54,181,120

Free agency: 2027

27. Real Madrid RW Marco Asensio: $10,652,008

Age: 26

Contract: 1 year, $10,652,008

Free agency: 2023

28. Atletico Madrid CF Alvaro Morata: $10,619,500

Age: 30

Contract: 2 years, $21,238,999

Free agency: 2025

Other Notable La Liga Player Salaries

Barcelona DM Franck Kessie: $9,752,602

Atletico Madrid CF Memphis Depay: $9,481,696

Real Madrid CM Federico Valverde: $8,809,850

Villarreal CM Giovani Lo Celso: $4,562,050

Sevilla CM Thomas Delaney: $3,760,170

Highest-paid forward: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Highest-paid midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Highest-paid defender: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Highest-paid goalkeeper: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

