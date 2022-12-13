Luka Modrić Salary & Contract Breakdown

After so many years, the Croatian icon is still one of the world’s most impactful midfielders — check Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić contract particulars.

The 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup could end up being the final major international bow for a couple of legendary soccer figures. And while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated the discourse entering the competition, Croatian icon Luka Modrić is absolutely not to be forgotten (though he’s additionally expressed a desire to represent Croatia at EURO 2024, at which point he’ll be 39 years of age).

At the club level, Modrić’s contract at Real Madrid is currently set to expire on June 30, 2023, and los Blancos are understood to be targeting replacements despite intentions by “the Croatian Cruyff” to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he’s won three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and five UEFA Champions League crowns to date.

With that in mind, let’s examine Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić salary and contract particulars as the all-world midfielder chases one last deal from the Galacticos — or a lucrative opportunity to put a bow on his exemplary career elsewhere.

Luka Modrić Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 1

Total value: $20,670,000

Salary per year: $20,669,991

Weekly wages: $397,500

Free agency: 2023

Modrić Salary Notes

He has earned an estimated gross total of $138,627,608 in his playing career.

Modrić is the No. 6 highest earner at Real Madrid this season after Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, David Alaba, Toni Kroos, and Vinicius Junior.

His 2022-23 salary accounts for approximately 7.24% of Real Madrid’s payroll.

Modrić is an element in football’s Periodic Table. It is found naturally occurring in the late stages of all major tournaments. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) December 9, 2022

Luka Modrić Transfer History

Aug. 2017: Tottenham Hotspur (England – Premier League) to Real Madrid (Spain – La Liga)

Transfer Fee: $36,210,000

Jul. 2008: Dinamo Zagreb (France – Ligue 1) to Tottenham Hotspur (England – Premier League)

Transfer Fee: $26,280,000

