Lionel Messi Contract & Salary Breakdown

What’s the all-time superstar’s weekly wage? How much does he bring home in a year? Let’s dive into PSG’s Lionel Messi contract particulars.

Lionel Messi is not just the greatest Argentinian ever to play the Beautiful Game — he’s quite possibly the greatest player ever to walk onto a professional pitch.

His first major trophy as an international may not have come until 2021 when the Albiceleste finally lifted the elusive Copa America, but at 35 years of age, he’s received just about every individual honor the sport of soccer offers, and he’s done it several times over. And while Qatar 2022 is likely the last time soccer fans see the illustrious No. 10 compete on the World Cup stage, he still has a tremendous amount of skill and verve to offer at the club level.

In just seven months, Messi will be a free agent after completing his contractual obligations with Ligue 1 titans Paris Saint-Germain. Reports suggest that PSG aim to resume talks with Leo to extend his current contract, but they’ll likely have to compete directly with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who has expressed a sincere desire for a reunion at the Catalan club where the player spent 20 years of his life.

Of course, he also has a chance to realize his American dreams. As he told Spanish media in 2021, “I would like to play in the United States one day; it’s always been one of my dreams.” Rumors linking him to David Beckham’s Inter Miami don’t seem to want to die.

Wherever the GOAT does land, however, he’ll command a hefty wage bill. With that in mind, let’s examine all the Lionel Messi contract and salary particulars as things stand at Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi Contract & Wage Details

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 1

Total value: $65,838,750.93

Salary per year: $65,838,750.93

Weekly wage: $1,266,129.67

Free agency: 2023

Messi salary notes

Messi’s salary accounts for 17.32% of Paris Saint-Germain’s 2022-23 payroll.

His gross weekly pay is only second to Kylian Mbappe ($1,432,206) at PSG.

Messi has grossed an estimated $447,909,381.71 in on-pitch salary in his professional playing career.

Lionel Messi Transfer History

Aug. 2021: Barcelona (La Liga – Spain) to Paris Saint Germain (Ligue 1 – France)

Transfer Fee: None

