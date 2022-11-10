The new offering from the PSG superstar and Ethernal Labs features five digital collectibles designed by artist Victor Mosquera.

Lionel Messi’s achievements in the Beautiful Game are singular in nature, but perhaps paradoxically, they are such that no singular manner of commemoration could be considered sufficient to acknowledge the sheer scale of his achievements on the pitch.

In fact, the physical world itself isn’t enough to contain or contextualize all of Leo’s magisterial verve.

To resolve this quandary, Ethernal Labs and the Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain superstar came together Thursday to reveal five Messi NFT collectibles in honor of the footballing legend’s international career ahead of his 2022 return to the World Cup with the Albiceleste.

The all-new Messi NFT collection is available starting Friday, Nov. 27, at 12 p.m. ET at ethernity.io, one day after Argentina’s second World Cup group stage fixture against Mexico. They are available for purchase using ERN, Ethernity’s native crypto token, for seven days following the initial release. Messi will receive part of his compensation for the project in the form of ERN.

Inside Ethernal Labs’ Lionel Messi NFT Collection

This offering actually marks the GOAT’s second NFT collaboration on the Ethernity blockchain network. Each of the five collectibles is designed by digital artist Victor Mosquera.

The first NFT available to fans marks his coming-of-age with Argentina’s senior national team in 2006, highlighted by his first World Cup appearance. That token will serve as an access pass for up to four additional Messi NFT collectibles commemorating his international star turns in 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.

As Messi himself said on the occasion:

“I am happy to kick off my next NFT collection in partnership with Ethernal Lab. I look forward to joining my fans in celebrating my career with my National Team with this NFT experience on the ethernity.io marketplace.”

This offering actually marks the GOAT's second NFT collaboration on the Ethernity platform. The parties previously teamed up one year ago for a collection called "The Messiverse," which Ethernity reports as its most successful collection to date.

Added Ethernal Labs and Ethernity CEO and Founder Nick Rose Ntertsas:

“Partnering with notable figures like Leo Messi is the backbone of Ethernal Labs. As our team continues to seek opportunities to create incredible digital collectibles commemorating the world’s biggest events with the most celebrated figures in today’s culture. We are looking forward to releasing this next-generation NFT experience for the football community and fans of the player to enjoy.”

Messi and Argentina begin World Cup group stage play in Qatar on Tuesday, Nov. 22, against Saudi Arabia.

