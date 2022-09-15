Qatar 2022 World Cup Jersey Revealed

Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup kit set to be worn this fall by the likes of Almoez Ali, Boualem Khoukhi, and more.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is still some ways away thanks to this year’s, shall-we-say “unique” timeline for the world-famous event, but the celebrations can begin a bit early for 13 lucky nations.

On Thursday, Nike revealed its 2022 World Cup kits for Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, England, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. And Boardroom wants to give you your first look.

Behold — the Qatar 2022 World Cup jersey in all its glory.

Nike’s Qatar 2022 World Cup Kit

As the first-ever Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament and the No. 48 team in the FIFA World Rankings, Qatar boasts kits that elicit simple luxury with a deep maroon rarely seen on jerseys from other countries. Expect this to be one of the more eye-catching shirts on the pitch.

Image courtesy of Nike

As Nike says of the design of the 2022 Qatar World Cup jersey and associated apparel collection:

“The Qatari home kit combines Desert Maroon with white serrated trim to mirror the Qatari flag. The crest on the upper chest highlights Qatar’s host nation status. The away kit evokes the coastline of Qatar while a subtle strong of pearls graphic overlay nods to the history of pearl-diving in the coastal atolls. In motion, the kit is mean to resemble a sandstorm swirling in the arid sun.”

About Nike’s Qatar 2022 World Cup Uniforms

Nike’s 2022 World Cup jerseys and team collections seek to showcase the Swoosh’s latest technology while celebrating the culture and history of its 13 affiliated football federations. Every kit features Dri-FIT ADV tech and is precision-engineered for Nike’s best combination of sturdiness and range of motion yet. According to the company, “Match kits and training apparel combine rigorous data with comprehensive computational design based on a 4D-model to create a cutting-edge, lightweight kit.”