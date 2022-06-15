June 15, 2022
The USMNT are back in the FIFA World Cup. (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)
2022 World Cup: Every Nation Qualified for Qatar

By Sam Dunn
Jun 14, 2022
The field for Qatar 2022 is taking shape. Here’s the full list of qualifiers who have punched their ticket for the biggest tournament in sports.

Things are starting to get interesting in the international edition of the Beautiful Game. Club soccer is in full force around the world as we race toward the year’s festive fixtures, but it is never — NEVER — too early to look ahead to the richest, most famous, consequential, seismic event in global sports: the World Cup.

With qualifying for Qatar 2022 getting increasingly serious, it’s time to take stock of which countries have already secured qualification for the tournament, which will ultimately feature a field of 32.

The following 29 nations have clinched berths in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as of the fixtures held on March 29, 2022.

Nations Qualified for Qatar 2022 World Cup

UEFA (Europe)

BELGIUM

  • Won qualifying Group E

CROATIA

  • Won qualifying Group H

DENMARK

  • Won qualifying Group F

ENGLAND

  • Won qualifying Group I

FRANCE

  • Won qualifying Group D

GERMANY

  • Won qualifying group J

NETHERLANDS

  • Won qualifying Group G

POLAND

  • Won UEFA qualifying playoff

PORTUGAL

  • Won UEFA qualifying playoff

SERBIA

  • Won qualifying Group A

SPAIN

  • Won qualifying Group B

SWITZERLAND

  • Won qualifying Group C

WALES

  • Won Path A qualifying playoff

How many teams qualify for the World Cup from Europe?

UEFA gets 13 bids for Qatar 2022: 10 qualifying group winners, plus the winners of three subsequent playoff mini-tournaments.

Kylain Mbappe (right) and France are headed to Qatar 2022 to defend their World Cup crown. (Photo by John Berry/Getty Images)
CONMEBOL (South America)

ARGENTINA

  • Clinched top-four spot in CONMEBOL qualifying

BRAZIL

  • Clinched top-four spot in CONMEBOL qualifying

ECUADOR

  • Clinched top-four spot in CONMEBOL qualifying

URUGUAY

  • Clinched top-four spot in CONMEBOL qualifying

How many teams qualify for the World Cup from South America?

Four CONMEBOL teams are guaranteed to clinch bids for Qatar 2022, with one additional nation competing for a spot via inter-confederation playoff.

AFC (Asia, Australia)

AUSTRALIA

  • Won AFC vs. CONMEBOL qualifying playoff

IRAN

  • Clinched top-two spot in AFC third-round qualifying Group A

JAPAN

  • Clinched top-two spot in AFC third-round qualifying Group B

QATAR

  • Automatic bid as host nation

SAUDI ARABIA

  • Clinched top-two spot in AFC third-round qualifying Group B

SOUTH KOREA

  • Clinched top-two spot in AFC third-round qualifying Group A
CONCACAF (North America, Caribbean)

CANADA

  • No. 1 spot in CONCACAF third-round qualifying

COSTA RICA

  • Won CONCACAF vs. OFC qualifying playoff

MEXICO

  • No. 2 spot in CONCACAF third-round qualifying

UNITED STATES

  • No. 3 spot in CONCACAF third-round qualifying

How many teams qualify for the World Cup from North America?

A minimum of three will qualify, with one more competing for a spot via inter-confederation playoff.

CAF (Africa)

CAMEROON

  • CAF third-round winner

GHANA

  • CAF third-round winner

MOROCCO

  • CAF third-round winner

SENEGAL

  • CAF third-round winner

TUNISIA

  • CAF third-round winner

How many teams qualify for the World Cup from Africa?

Five will eventually clinch a bid as qualifying group winners.

OFC (Oceania)

No OFC nations qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How many teams qualify for the World Cup from Oceania?

OFC is not guaranteed a World Cup team, and can qualify no more than one via inter-confederation playoff.

Alphabetical List of Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

  1. Argentina
  2. Australia
  3. Belgium
  4. Brazil
  5. Cameroon
  6. Canada
  7. Costa Rica
  8. Croatia
  9. Denmark
  10. Ecuador
  11. England
  12. France
  13. Germany
  14. Ghana
  15. Iran
  16. Japan
  17. Mexico
  18. Morocco
  19. Netherlands
  20. Poland
  21. Portugal
  22. Qatar
  23. Saudi Arabia
  24. Senegal
  25. Serbia
  26. South Korea
  27. Spain
  28. Switzerland
  29. Tunisia
  30. United States
  31. Uruguay
  32. Wales
