2022 World Cup: Every Nation Qualified for Qatar

The field for Qatar 2022 is taking shape. Here’s the full list of qualifiers who have punched their ticket for the biggest tournament in sports.

Things are starting to get interesting in the international edition of the Beautiful Game. Club soccer is in full force around the world as we race toward the year’s festive fixtures, but it is never — NEVER — too early to look ahead to the richest, most famous, consequential, seismic event in global sports: the World Cup.

With qualifying for Qatar 2022 getting increasingly serious, it’s time to take stock of which countries have already secured qualification for the tournament, which will ultimately feature a field of 32.

The following 29 nations have clinched berths in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as of the fixtures held on March 29, 2022.

Nations Qualified for Qatar 2022 World Cup

UEFA (Europe)

BELGIUM

Won qualifying Group E

CROATIA

Won qualifying Group H

DENMARK

Won qualifying Group F

ENGLAND

Won qualifying Group I

FRANCE

Won qualifying Group D

GERMANY

Won qualifying group J

NETHERLANDS

Won qualifying Group G

POLAND

Won UEFA qualifying playoff

PORTUGAL

Won UEFA qualifying playoff

SERBIA

Won qualifying Group A

SPAIN

Won qualifying Group B

SWITZERLAND

Won qualifying Group C

WALES

Won Path A qualifying playoff

How many teams qualify for the World Cup from Europe?

UEFA gets 13 bids for Qatar 2022: 10 qualifying group winners, plus the winners of three subsequent playoff mini-tournaments.

Kylain Mbappe (right) and France are headed to Qatar 2022 to defend their World Cup crown. (Photo by John Berry/Getty Images)

CONMEBOL (South America)

ARGENTINA

Clinched top-four spot in CONMEBOL qualifying

BRAZIL

Clinched top-four spot in CONMEBOL qualifying

ECUADOR

Clinched top-four spot in CONMEBOL qualifying

URUGUAY

Clinched top-four spot in CONMEBOL qualifying

How many teams qualify for the World Cup from South America?

Four CONMEBOL teams are guaranteed to clinch bids for Qatar 2022, with one additional nation competing for a spot via inter-confederation playoff.

AFC (Asia, Australia)

AUSTRALIA

Won AFC vs. CONMEBOL qualifying playoff

IRAN

Clinched top-two spot in AFC third-round qualifying Group A

JAPAN

Clinched top-two spot in AFC third-round qualifying Group B

QATAR

Automatic bid as host nation

SAUDI ARABIA

Clinched top-two spot in AFC third-round qualifying Group B

SOUTH KOREA

Clinched top-two spot in AFC third-round qualifying Group A

CONCACAF (North America, Caribbean)

CANADA

No. 1 spot in CONCACAF third-round qualifying

COSTA RICA

Won CONCACAF vs. OFC qualifying playoff

MEXICO

No. 2 spot in CONCACAF third-round qualifying

UNITED STATES

No. 3 spot in CONCACAF third-round qualifying

How many teams qualify for the World Cup from North America?

A minimum of three will qualify, with one more competing for a spot via inter-confederation playoff.

CAF (Africa)

CAMEROON

CAF third-round winner

GHANA

CAF third-round winner

MOROCCO

CAF third-round winner

SENEGAL

CAF third-round winner

TUNISIA

CAF third-round winner

How many teams qualify for the World Cup from Africa?

Five will eventually clinch a bid as qualifying group winners.

OFC (Oceania)

No OFC nations qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How many teams qualify for the World Cup from Oceania?

OFC is not guaranteed a World Cup team, and can qualify no more than one via inter-confederation playoff.

Alphabetical List of Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers