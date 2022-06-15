2022 World Cup: Every Nation Qualified for Qatar

The field for Qatar 2022 is taking shape. Here’s the full list of qualifiers who have punched their ticket for the biggest tournament in sports.
Things are starting to get interesting in the international edition of the Beautiful Game. Club soccer is in full force around the world as we race toward the year’s festive fixtures, but it is never — NEVER — too early to look ahead to the richest, most famous, consequential, seismic event in global sports: the World Cup.
With qualifying for Qatar 2022 getting increasingly serious, it’s time to take stock of which countries have already secured qualification for the tournament, which will ultimately feature a field of 32.
The following 29 nations have clinched berths in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as of the fixtures held on March 29, 2022.
Nations Qualified for Qatar 2022 World Cup
UEFA (Europe)
BELGIUM
- Won qualifying Group E
CROATIA
- Won qualifying Group H
DENMARK
- Won qualifying Group F
ENGLAND
- Won qualifying Group I
FRANCE
- Won qualifying Group D
GERMANY
- Won qualifying group J
NETHERLANDS
- Won qualifying Group G
POLAND
- Won UEFA qualifying playoff
PORTUGAL
- Won UEFA qualifying playoff
SERBIA
- Won qualifying Group A
SPAIN
- Won qualifying Group B
SWITZERLAND
- Won qualifying Group C
WALES
- Won Path A qualifying playoff
How many teams qualify for the World Cup from Europe?
UEFA gets 13 bids for Qatar 2022: 10 qualifying group winners, plus the winners of three subsequent playoff mini-tournaments.
CONMEBOL (South America)
ARGENTINA
- Clinched top-four spot in CONMEBOL qualifying
BRAZIL
- Clinched top-four spot in CONMEBOL qualifying
ECUADOR
- Clinched top-four spot in CONMEBOL qualifying
URUGUAY
- Clinched top-four spot in CONMEBOL qualifying
How many teams qualify for the World Cup from South America?
Four CONMEBOL teams are guaranteed to clinch bids for Qatar 2022, with one additional nation competing for a spot via inter-confederation playoff.
AFC (Asia, Australia)
AUSTRALIA
- Won AFC vs. CONMEBOL qualifying playoff
IRAN
- Clinched top-two spot in AFC third-round qualifying Group A
JAPAN
- Clinched top-two spot in AFC third-round qualifying Group B
QATAR
- Automatic bid as host nation
SAUDI ARABIA
- Clinched top-two spot in AFC third-round qualifying Group B
SOUTH KOREA
- Clinched top-two spot in AFC third-round qualifying Group A
CONCACAF (North America, Caribbean)
CANADA
- No. 1 spot in CONCACAF third-round qualifying
COSTA RICA
- Won CONCACAF vs. OFC qualifying playoff
MEXICO
- No. 2 spot in CONCACAF third-round qualifying
UNITED STATES
- No. 3 spot in CONCACAF third-round qualifying
How many teams qualify for the World Cup from North America?
A minimum of three will qualify, with one more competing for a spot via inter-confederation playoff.
CAF (Africa)
CAMEROON
- CAF third-round winner
GHANA
- CAF third-round winner
MOROCCO
- CAF third-round winner
SENEGAL
- CAF third-round winner
TUNISIA
- CAF third-round winner
How many teams qualify for the World Cup from Africa?
Five will eventually clinch a bid as qualifying group winners.
OFC (Oceania)
No OFC nations qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
How many teams qualify for the World Cup from Oceania?
OFC is not guaranteed a World Cup team, and can qualify no more than one via inter-confederation playoff.
