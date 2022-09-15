Nike Unveils World Cup Jerseys for Qatar 2022

Check out the 2022 World Cup kits for the USMNT, France, Brazil, England, Portugal, Canada, and more featuring the latest performance technology from Nike.

Nike is looking to assert its dominance as the premier designer of football kits. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just over two months away, The Swoosh just dropped the home and away federation kits created for the national teams of Brazil, France, England, Netherlands, Portugal, Australia, Canada, Croatia, South Korea, Poland, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and host nation Qatar. Through unique motifs that lean on tradition and heritage, being the final major kit manufacturer to debut its World Cup wares was definitely worth the wait.

In terms of construction, each kit is manufactured with Nike’s signature Dri-Fit ADV technology which helps players stay dry and comfortable. It was designed with minimal seams for a soft and smooth feel so they can move freely on the pitch. The kits and supplementary training gear used rigorous data from a 4D-model to create a cutting-edge, lightweight finish. The end result means accurate reinforcement and venting for playing sans any hindrance. In short, the kits can withstand the Doha weather no matter the time of day.

Nike Members can cop the home and away jerseys for the majority of the sponsored federations on Sept. 15. A general release of the full collection is scheduled for Sept. 21.

But let’s not waste any more time here — let’s out the designs!

Nike’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Kits

