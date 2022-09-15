Check out the all-new USMNT kit that the Stars and Stripes will be wearing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

When the US men’s national soccer team takes the pitch in November in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA men’s World Cup, it will be a culmination of a four-year rebuilding process following the shameful and embarrassing failure to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The USMNT is now led by a new generation of young, talented players competing in major roles across Europe and around the world in the top leagues and competitions on the planet. On Thursday, Nike unveiled the team kits the Yanks will wear in Qatar along with a lifestyle collection to be worn by the players and staff and will be sold to fans as they gear up to cheer on the team in the fall.

In a presentation to assembled media late last month in New York, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said that Nike came to the team years ago to fill out forms and surveys on everything the players are into; the music they’re listening to, the clothes they’re wearing, to cater to the styles of the people who are going to wear the jerseys on the pitch.

“From that process that happens over years, the collaboration between U.S. Soccer and Nike, you get what’s behind this,” Berhalter said. “And it’s a pretty special process. We’re excited to wear the collection at the World Cup.”

So, what does the 2022 USMNT World Cup jersey look like? Let’s break down the two kits you’ll be seeing the Stars and Stripes wear in Qatar this fall.

(Courtesy of Nike)

White home kit

Inspired by the talks with the athletes Berhalter described, the timeless, iconic red, white, and blue color scheme actually takes influences from sports across the American landscape. That includes:

Nike designers going to FIFA and asking what the biggest crest size it can use on a jersey and shifting it to the center of the USMNT kits, paying homage to basketball jerseys.

Red, white, and blue stripes and sleeves along with the Nike swoosh on the sleeves rather than on the chest is a nod to American football tradition.

The cut-and-sew construction and pattern on the shoulders and sleeves mimic what’s found on hockey jerseys.

“States United” is found on the inner back of both home and away shirts, signifying unity and togetherness, and signifying the USMNT’s one nation, one team ethos.

(Courtesy of Nike)

Blue away kit

During the darkest parts of the pandemic when the world was forced indoors, the art of ice-dying shirts grew wildly in popularity. The method consists of placing ice cubes on top of the fabric, sprinkling dye powder on top of the ice, and letting the random melting of the ice determine how the fabric is patterned. That was the inspiration for the navy and white patterning on the intricately designed royal blue USMNT kit.

The streetwear inspiration lends itself to what Nike called a vibrant, youthful print. In addition to the traditional block lettering that appears in both kits, there are also hints of red on the bottom corners of both shirt and shorts, since it is America after all.

(Courtesy of Nike)

Lifestyle apparel

The one nation, one team slogan extends to putting STATES in bold lettering across basketball jerseys in the same blue ice-dyed pattern as the away kit, in blue across white button-down baseball jerseys, and in blue across a gray crewneck sweatshirt. There are also windbreakers, hoodies, t-shirts, and polo shirts for both men and women.

