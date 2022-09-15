Brazil 2022 World Cup Jersey Revealed

Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the Brazil 2022 World Cup kit set to be worn by the likes of Neymar, Casemiro, Roberto Firmino, and more in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is still some ways away thanks to this year’s, shall-we-say, “unique” timeline for the world-famous event, but the celebrations can begin a bit early for 13 lucky nations.

On Thursday, Nike revealed its 2022 World Cup kits for Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, England, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. And Boardroom wants to give you your first look.

Behold — the Brazil 2022 World Cup jersey in all its glory.

Nike’s Brazil 2022 World Cup Kit

There’s perhaps no more iconic shirt in global soccer than the famous Dynamic Yellow, Green Spark, and Paramount Blue donned by the five-time World Cup champions, who ride into this year’s tournament pegged at No. 1 in the FIFA World Ranking.

Images courtesy of Nike

As Nike says of the design of the 2022 Brazil World Cup jersey and associated apparel collection:

“The 2022 Brazilian collection embodies vibrant audacity. This attitude, a balance of national pride and youth culture, is highlighted in the unique onça-pintada knit patterns of the home kit and print on the away kit sleeves. The onça-pintada—or jaguar—is a ubiquitous national symbol of spirit and grit and reflects the Brazilian team’s style of play. Dynamic Yellow, Green Spark and Paramount Blue, symbolizing the Brazilian flag, are used in contrasting formats on both kits. The kits also feature hidden symbols, like a discoverable Brazilian flag element on the home kit’s front placket, and a “Garra Brasileira” (“Brazilian Grit”) treatment on the inner back of the shirt, a reference to the nation’s grit and resilience, while also doubling as a reference to the claw of the onça-pintada.”

About Nike’s Qatar 2022 World Cup Uniforms

Nike’s 2022 World Cup jerseys and team collections seek to showcase the Swoosh’s latest technology while celebrating the culture and history of its 13 affiliated football federations. Every kit features Dri-FIT ADV tech and is precision-engineered for Nike’s best combination of sturdiness and range of motion yet. According to the company, “Match kits and training apparel combine rigorous data with comprehensive computational design based on a 4D-model to create a cutting-edge, lightweight kit.”