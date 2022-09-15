France 2022 World Cup Jersey Revealed

Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the France 2022 World Cup kit set to be worn by the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, and more in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is still some ways away thanks to this year’s, shall-we-say, “unique” timeline for the world-famous event, but the celebrations can begin a bit early for 13 lucky nations.

On Thursday, Nike revealed its 2022 World Cup kits for Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, England, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. And Boardroom wants to give you your first look.

Behold — the France 2022 World Cup jersey in all its glory.

Nike’s France 2022 World Cup Kit

The famous tricolor isn’t going away anytime soon, but this time, France’s getups are detailed in gold — and the famous cockerel emblem will feature two stars at the World Cup for the very first time thanks to Les Bleus, currently No. 4 in the FIFA World Ranking, winning the whole thing back in 2018 in Russia.

Images courtesy of Nike

As Nike says of the design of the 2022 France World Cup jersey and associated apparel collection:

“The new French collection celebrates the France Nouveau, or New France—a fusion of the country’s heritage and future. The oak leaf and olive branch pattern of the home kit represents strength, solidarity, and peace. Classic French design cues include a tricolor insert on the short, a jacquard sock and cuff, and gold detailing. The away kit graphic, inspired by French toile de Jouy, is made up of iconic French and Les Bleus imagery like the Cockerel, botanicals, the Arc de Triomphe, and Clairefontaine.”

Images courtesy of Nike

About Nike’s Qatar 2022 World Cup Uniforms

Nike’s 2022 World Cup jerseys and team collections seek to showcase the Swoosh’s latest technology while celebrating the culture and history of its 13 affiliated football federations. Every kit features Dri-FIT ADV tech and is precision-engineered for Nike’s best combination of sturdiness and range of motion yet. According to the company, “Match kits and training apparel combine rigorous data with comprehensive computational design based on a 4D-model to create a cutting-edge, lightweight kit.”