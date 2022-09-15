Portugal 2022 World Cup Jersey Revealed

Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the Portugal 2022 World Cup kit set to be worn by the likes of Ronaldo, Pepe, Bernardo Silva, and more in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is still some ways away thanks to this year’s, shall-we-say, “unique” timeline for the world-famous event, but the celebrations can begin a bit early for 13 lucky nations.

On Thursday, Nike revealed its 2022 World Cup kits for Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, England, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. And Boardroom wants to give you your first look.

Behold — the Portugal 2022 World Cup jersey in all its glory.

Nike’s Portugal 2022 World Cup Kit

This year’s getups for Portugal, currently the No. 9 team in the FIFA World Ranking, feature Pepper Red, Gorge Green, and Sail White, with Gold Dart detailing tying everything together for what is almost certainly the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Images courtesy of Nike

As Nike says of the design of the 2022 Portugal World Cup jersey and associated apparel collection:

“Portugal’s 2022 kits signal a new era on the horizon for futebol português. On the home kit, Pepper Red and Gorge Green, with Gold Dart tipping, nods to the Portuguese flag while a diagonal line mimics the flag wrapped around the body. National pride is shown through the crest of the Federação Portuguesa de Futebol (FPF) and the esfera armilar, used as a patch on the back collar. The away kit uses Sail White, an off-white tone, to ensure the Portuguese club stands out in a sea of bright white kits.”

Images courtesy of Nike

About Nike’s Qatar 2022 World Cup Uniforms

Nike’s 2022 World Cup jerseys and team collections seek to showcase the Swoosh’s latest technology while celebrating the culture and history of its 13 affiliated football federations. Every kit features Dri-FIT ADV tech and is precision-engineered for Nike’s best combination of sturdiness and range of motion yet. According to the company, “Match kits and training apparel combine rigorous data with comprehensive computational design based on a 4D-model to create a cutting-edge, lightweight kit.”