Netherlands 2022 World Cup Jersey Revealed

Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the Netherlands 2022 World Cup kit set to be worn by the likes of Memphis Depay, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, and more in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is still some ways away thanks to this year’s, shall-we-say, “unique” timeline for the world-famous event, but the celebrations can begin a bit early for 13 lucky nations.

On Thursday, Nike revealed its 2022 World Cup kits for Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, England, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. And Boardroom wants to give you your first look.

Behold — the Netherlands 2022 World Cup jersey in all its glory.

Nike’s Netherlands 2022 World Cup Kit

After embarrassingly missing out on the 2018 edition of the tournament in Russia, the Dutch stormed back to finish second in the 2019 UEFA Nations League and make the knockout stage of EURO 2020. This year, as the No. 8 team in the FIFA World Ranking, they’ll roll into Qatar in a home kit decked out in a combination of Orange Peel and Laser Orange.

Images courtesy of Nike

As Nike says of the design of the 2022 Netherlands World Cup jersey and associated apparel collection:

“The 2022 Dutch home kit is unapologetically orange as a nod to Dutch tradition while also using a fresh design language to emphasize the inclusive and internationally-minded mentality of innovators across Dutch sport and culture. A dancing swirl of Orange Peel and Laser Orange evokes the mane of a lion, the historic symbol of the Low Countries, and represents the fluidity of the Total Football tactical system. On the away kit, rich colors and textures continue to tell the story of culture and football constantly influencing each other in the Netherlands.”

Images courtesy of Nike

About Nike’s Qatar 2022 World Cup Uniforms

Nike’s 2022 World Cup jerseys and team collections seek to showcase the Swoosh’s latest technology while celebrating the culture and history of its 13 affiliated football federations. Every kit features Dri-FIT ADV tech and is precision-engineered for Nike’s best combination of sturdiness and range of motion yet. According to the company, “Match kits and training apparel combine rigorous data with comprehensive computational design based on a 4D-model to create a cutting-edge, lightweight kit.”