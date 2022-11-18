Cristiano Ronaldo Salary & Contract Breakdown

How much does CR7 make in a week? In a year? Let’s dive into the details of Man United’s serious Cristiano Ronaldo contract (for as long as it still exists!).

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most capped player and all-time top goalscorer in Portuguese soccer history. He’s also FIFA’s leading scorer in men’s international football history with 115 goals. However, despite his status as an untouchable deity in Portugal’s starting lineup with a EURO 2016 title to his name, his country has yet to win a FIFA World Cup, with its best all-time finish of third place in 1966. At the club level, his lack of high-leverage game time at Manchester United hasn’t stopped the Red Devils from reestablishing a solid run of form under new gaffer Erik ten Haag.

Heading into Qatar 2022, Ronaldo’s peak days of goal and assist contributions were already understood to be behind him, but don’t let anyone tell you that the 37-year-old doesn’t have any more tricks up his sleeve. The influence of CR7 on the pitch was always going to be vital to the Seleção at Qatar 2022.

All told, the icon’s future at Manchester United was already uncertain And with stated past desires to play elsewhere — to say nothing of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that produced screamingly-loud headlines — it will be fascinating to follow along as the declining megastar either does or doesn’t garner sufficient interest from a willing club in the weeks or months to follow.

In the meantime, reports emerged at entering the 2022 World Cup’s opening weekend that the Red Devils have asked Ronaldo not to return to team facilities after the tournament, and that they may consider suing the player over breach of contract to void the entire pact altogether.

With that in mind, let’s look at Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo salary and contract details as they hang in the balance.

Cristiano Ronaldo Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology unless otherwise noted.

Years: 2 (club option for 2023-24)

Total value: $63,067,949.83 (£53,600,000)

Salary per year: $31,533,975 (£26,800,000)

Wage per week: $593,018 (£515,000)

Free agency: 2023

If that 2023-24 club option were to be exercised, this deal officially becomes three years and £80,400,000. That’s not at all likely at this point, but no matter how you slice it, that Ronaldo salary you just witnessed is the highest in the entire Premier League. To put things into perspective, his average annual wage of $31,533,975 comfortably trumps the second-place money ($24,691,798) heading into the pockets of Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. All told, CR7 is raking in weekly paychecks of over half a million dollars each.

Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer History

Aug. 2021: Juventus (Italy – Serie A) to Manchester United (England – Premier League)

Transfer fee: $17.64 million

Jul. 2018: Real Madrid (Spain – La Liga) to Juventus (Italy – Serie A)

Transfer fee: $121.37 million

Jul. 2009: Manchester United (England – Premier League) to Real Madrid (Spain – La Liga)

Transfer fee: $97.51 million

Aug. 2002: Sporting CP (Portugal – Primeira Liga) to Manchester United (England – Premier League)

Transfer fee: $19.71 million

