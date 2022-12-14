Aurélien Tchouaméni Salary & Contract Breakdown

Can you even put a price on a midfield phenom with verve that defies his age? Check out Boardroom’s overview of Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni contract particulars.

Prestigious clubs like Real Madrid earned a global reputation through winning. The secret? Their ability to balance their teams with elite players in their primes like Karim Benzema evenly with the prospects on the rise to stardom like 22-year-old defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Interestingly enough, their method of success and prestige is similar to the approach taken by the French national team that Tchouaméni represents.

Kylian Mbappé was just 19 years old when France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The phenom forward found the back of the net four times throughout that tournament, including one crucial goal during the final that helped les Bleus lift the Beautiful Game’s ultimate prize. Four years later, Mbappé is a national hero, one of the true faces of the sport, and has already earned more than $200 million in on-field salary.

The youngster-to-superstar cycle rolled on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Tchouaméni slotted into a starting role with France; the midfield dynamo voiced his desire to play with Mbappé and spoke it into existence. No moment has been too big for him, as he’s shown technical skill and flair on the grandest of stages. It’s no wonder, then, that a club as massive as Real has committed to the budding superstar as a long-term component of its future.

With that in mind, let’s read into Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni salary and contract particulars as the young defensive midfielder aims to reach his international apex and carry that form over to Spain.

Aurélien Tchouaméni Contract Details & Wages

Years: 6

Total value: $47,240,000

Salary per year: $7,873,282

Weekly wages: $151,409

Free agency: 2028

Tchouaméni Salary Notes

Tchouaméni has earned an approximate gross total of $2,731,212 in his playing career.

Tchouaméni is the 17th highest-paid player at Real Madrid and their No. 4 highest-paid French player.

Tchouaméni’s 2022-23 salary accounts for just 2.76% of Real Madrid’s payroll.

Aurélien Tchouaméni Transfer History

Jul. 2022: Monaco (France – Ligue 1) to Real Madrid (Spain – La Liga)

Transfer Fee: $82,760,000

Jan. 2020: Bordeaux (France – Ligue 1) to Monaco (France – Ligue 1)

Transfer Fee: $18,620,000

