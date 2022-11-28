Kylian Mbappé Contract & Salary Breakdown

How much does the French superstar earn annually? How much does he make in a week? Let’s examine PSG’s Kylian Mbappé salary particulars.

It’s safe to say that the 2018 FIFA World Cup put Kylian Mbappé on the map. The then 19-year-old center forward was called up to France’s squad for his first appearance on sports’ biggest stage and quickly announced himself as a peak performer.

Mbappé quickly emerged as one of the most extraordinary talents on the team, shining brightly alongside established French stars like Paul Pogba, Raphaël Varane, and Antoine Griezmann. That year, he became the youngest French goalscorer in World Cup history, as well as the second teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele. He and les Bleus ultimately secured the World Cup title, and he received the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award for his contributions.

Now at age 23, the Frenchman is no longer a wunderkind full of promise; he’s a full-on global superstar who’s earned approximately $200 million in salary on the pitch already. He’s a considerable asset for Nike and Oakley and a budding entertainment mogul in addition to being a powerful presence for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, where he’s understood to have an influential role in the club’s decision-making regarding sporting directors, coaches, and players on the roster. He’s PSG’s highest-paid, most valuable, and most influential asset — no small feat when sharing the spotlight with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

So, at Qatar 2022 and beyond, can Kylian live up to his billing as one of the best players on the planet and push his value even further? As rival clubs like Real Madrid continue to pine for his services, Let’s dive into PSG’s Kylian Mbappé contract and salary particulars.

Kylian Mbappé Salary & Contract Details

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 3

Total value: $223,462,762 (€216,000,000)

Salary per year: $74,474,712 (€72,000,000)

Wages per week: $1,432,206 (€1,384,615)

Free agency: 2025

Kylian Mbappé has now equaled Pele’s record for most World Cup goals before the age of 24, he has the rest of this tournament to break it.



We are witnessing a hyper general player. pic.twitter.com/eRfJeZBnNA — VisualGame (@avisualgame) November 26, 2022

Mbappé contract notes

Mbappé is the most expensive player on the PSG roster, taking home over a million dollars weekly.

His 2022-23 salary is a team-high 19.56% of the team’s entire payroll.

Kylian Mbappé has earned an estimated gross total of $199,276,022.03 in his eight-year playing career.

Kylian Mbappé Transfer History

Jul. 2018: Monaco (France – Ligue 1) to Paris Saint Germain (France – Ligue 1)

Transfer Fee: $186,220,000

