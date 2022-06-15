Kylian Mbappé is Headed for Zebra Valley

The France and PSG superstar unveiled the new Los Angeles-based company on the heels of the news that he’s signing with WME Sports.

Soccer fans around the world had spent recent months wondering if Kylian Mbappé was going to be on the move. And while rumors of a dalliance with Real Madrid gave way to news that the superstar forward and 2018 World Cup winner was indeed staying at Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé is, in a manner of speaking, relocating to the United States.

On Wednesday, alongside the news of his signing with WME Sports for his representation, Kylian Mbappé announced the creation of a new Los Angeles-based entertainment company, Zebra Valley.

WME Sports is proud to announce we have signed international soccer star, Kylian Mbappé, and his entertainment company, Zebra Valley.



Welcome to the family, @KMbappe! pic.twitter.com/JIp8thNYeo — WME Sports (@WME_Sports) June 15, 2022

Per an official release, the Zebra Valley will zero in on the passions of the youth generation by producing film and television projects — including scripted and unscripted, live-action and animation — that play on not just sports and culture themes, but art, gaming, and technology.

Perhaps most importantly, Mbappé’s vision for Zebra Valley is one that honors and elevates conversations around diversity and the fundamental elements that bind communities and cultures around the globe together.

This season for PSG, Mbappé scored 28 goals in 35 games during Ligue 1 play, helping his team to France’s top-flight championship. He added six goals in European competition, and now looks ahead to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in hopes of defending his nation’s famous 2018 crown.