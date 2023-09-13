How big is the Real Madrid wage bill? Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the player salaries and contracts on the books at the Bernabeu for 2023-24.

It’s always a bit strange when a season comes and goes without Real Madrid winning either La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, or both. Somehow, by the time the summer of 2023 hit, the improbable had happened.

Well, Carlo Ancelotti and Co. responded in kind, splashing major cash to beef up an already-imposing squad that now features can-do-no-wrong English wunderkind Jude Bellingham, formerly of Borussia Dortmund and rolling into the new campaign with an explosive desire to take back what Madridistas around the world truly feel is theirs.

So, how does the club’s spending actually shake out man-for-man? Check out Boardroom’s complete overview of all the Real Madrid salaries and contracts on the books for 2023-24, as well as the club’s total wage bill for the season.

Real Madrid Salaries & Wage Spending 2023-24

All Real Madrid wage and contract figures via Capology following the close of the summer 2023 transfer window.

NOTE: Kepa Arrizabalaga and Joselu are on loan at Real from elsewhere — numbers reflect the club’s share of wage commitments only.

PLAYER WEEKLY $ 2023-24 $ CONTRACT 1. M Toni Kroos $510.2K $26.53M 6y, $159.18M 2. D David Alaba $470.8K $24.48M 5y, $122.42M 3. M Luka Modrić $457.9K $23.81M 5y, $119.05M t4. F Jude Bellingham $435.9K $22.66M 6y, $136M t4. F Vinicius Junior $435.9K $22.66M 2y, $45.33M 6. G Thibaut Courtois $313.9K $16.32M 5y, $81.61M 7. D Antonio Rüdiger $305.1K $15.86M 4y, $63.46M 8. M Aurélien Tchouaméni $261.6K $13.6M 6y, $81.61M t9. D Ferland Mendy $218K $11.34M 6y, $68.03M t9. M Dani Ceballos $218K $11.34M 5y, $56.69M

11. D Dani Caravajal: $218K/week, $11.34M/year

12. D Lucas Vázquez: $196.3K/week, $10.21M/year

13. G Kepa Arrizabalaga: $188.3K/week, $9.79M/year

14. D Nacho: $178.7K/week, $9.29M/year

t15. F Rodrygo: $174.3K/week, $9.06M/year

t15. M Eduardo Camavinga: $174.3K/week, $9.06M/year

17. M Federico Valverde: $170.1K/week, $8.85M/year

t18. M Brahim Díaz: $152.5K/week, $7.93M/year

t18. D Éder Militão: $152.5K/week, $7.93M/year

20. D Fran García: $109K/week, $5.67M/year

21. M Arda Güler: $108.8K/week, $5.66M/year

22. G Andriy Lunin: $58.8K/week, $3.06M/year

23. F Joselu: $52.3K/week, $2.72M/year

2023-24 Real Madrid Wage Bill

Total weekly wage bill : $5,561,829

: $5,561,829 Average weekly salary: $241,819