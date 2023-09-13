About Boardroom

Deals & Investments September 13, 2023
Sam Dunn

Real Madrid Salaries & Contracts 2023-24: Vinicius, Modrić, Bellingham & More

L to R: Real Madrid's Nacho Fernandez, Jude Bellingham, and David Alaba (MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)
How big is the Real Madrid wage bill? Check out Boardroom’s full rundown of the player salaries and contracts on the books at the Bernabeu for 2023-24.

It’s always a bit strange when a season comes and goes without Real Madrid winning either La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, or both. Somehow, by the time the summer of 2023 hit, the improbable had happened.

Well, Carlo Ancelotti and Co. responded in kind, splashing major cash to beef up an already-imposing squad that now features can-do-no-wrong English wunderkind Jude Bellingham, formerly of Borussia Dortmund and rolling into the new campaign with an explosive desire to take back what Madridistas around the world truly feel is theirs.

So, how does the club’s spending actually shake out man-for-man? Check out Boardroom’s complete overview of all the Real Madrid salaries and contracts on the books for 2023-24, as well as the club’s total wage bill for the season.

Click here for Real Madrid’s contract and wage rundown from the 2022-23 season.

Real Madrid Salaries & Wage Spending 2023-24

All Real Madrid wage and contract figures via Capology following the close of the summer 2023 transfer window.

NOTE: Kepa Arrizabalaga and Joselu are on loan at Real from elsewhere — numbers reflect the club’s share of wage commitments only.

PLAYERWEEKLY $2023-24 $CONTRACT
1. M Toni Kroos$510.2K$26.53M6y, $159.18M
2. D David Alaba$470.8K$24.48M5y, $122.42M
3. M Luka Modrić$457.9K$23.81M5y, $119.05M
t4. F Jude Bellingham$435.9K$22.66M6y, $136M
t4. F Vinicius Junior$435.9K$22.66M2y, $45.33M
6. G Thibaut Courtois$313.9K$16.32M5y, $81.61M
7. D Antonio Rüdiger$305.1K$15.86M4y, $63.46M
8. M Aurélien Tchouaméni$261.6K$13.6M6y, $81.61M
t9. D Ferland Mendy$218K$11.34M6y, $68.03M
t9. M Dani Ceballos$218K$11.34M5y, $56.69M
11. D Dani Caravajal: $218K/week, $11.34M/year
12. D Lucas Vázquez: $196.3K/week, $10.21M/year
13. G Kepa Arrizabalaga: $188.3K/week, $9.79M/year
14. D Nacho: $178.7K/week, $9.29M/year
t15. F Rodrygo: $174.3K/week, $9.06M/year
t15. M Eduardo Camavinga: $174.3K/week, $9.06M/year
17. M Federico Valverde: $170.1K/week, $8.85M/year
t18. M Brahim Díaz: $152.5K/week, $7.93M/year
t18. D Éder Militão: $152.5K/week, $7.93M/year
20. D Fran García: $109K/week, $5.67M/year
21. M Arda Güler: $108.8K/week, $5.66M/year
22. G Andriy Lunin: $58.8K/week, $3.06M/year
23. F Joselu: $52.3K/week, $2.72M/year

2023-24 Real Madrid Wage Bill

  • Total weekly wage bill: $5,561,829
  • Average weekly salary: $241,819
  • Total annual wage bill: $298,215,114
  • Average annual salary: $12,574,570
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.