How much is the Brazil phenom making at Real Madrid? Boardroom takes a closer look at the Galacticos’ Vinicius Jr. salary particulars.

Brazil entered the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the No. 1 team in the world. The club was stacked with stout defenders, ball-winning midfielders, and various attacking options equal in flair and clinical abilities. Brazil ultimately fell short of lifting the World Cup trophy, but still managed consolation by dazzling crowds with an all-time breathtaking goal from Richarlison, and by showing a glimpse into an assured competitive future with 22-year-old sensation Vinicius Junior.

Known as Vini Jr, the Brazillian zoomed through the youth ranks at Flamengo after joining at 10. At 17 years old, he joined the senior team as Real Madrid, the biggest club in world soccer, took immediate interest. The Spanish club bolted to cultivate his untapped potential, rushing to secure Vini’s rights immediately after his 18th birthday, the minimum age for international transfers. The $46.55 million transfer to Los Blancos became the second-most expensive sale of a player in Brazilian soccer. Only his national teammate Neymar commanded such a fee at that young an age.

Vini Jr’s soccer ceiling has no bounds to Real Madrid viewers, pundits, and coaches. His raw speed, balance, and creativity place him among the world’s best attacking options. Previously, the Spanish press referred to the youngster as “The New Neymar” due to his natural talents and a desire to showcase a fun personality on the field, despite criticism from the old guard who believes in a set of traditional, yet unwritten, rules.

Now, Vinicius has transformed into a global superstar on both domestic and international stages. Real has committed to building around Aurélien Tchouaméni and Vini Jr, who will remain at the club until at least 2027.

With that in mind, let’s read into Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. salary and contract details as the youthful, electric attacker strives to show his quality for Madrid, free of the shortcomings of Brazil’s World Cup stint.

Vinicius Jr. Contract Details & Wages

Years: 5

Total value: $108,070,000

Salary per year: $21,613,029

Wages per week: $415,635

Free agency: 2027

Vinicius Jr. Salary Notes

Vinicius has earned a gross total of $20,701,342.02 in his playing career.

in his playing career. Vinicius’s 2022-23 weekly salary makes him the 5th highest-paid player at Real Madrid.

at Real Madrid. His 2022-23 salary accounts for 7.55% of Los Blanco’s payroll.

Vinicius Junior Transfer History

Jul.2018: Flamengo (Brazil – Campeonato Brasileiro Série A) to Real Madrid (Spain – La Iiga)

Transfer Fee: $46,550,000

