Neymar Salary & Contract Breakdown

PSG is paying Neymar more than $174,000,000 total in his three-year deal. He’s due to hit free agency in 2025.

With their supreme quality and depth at every position, Brazil is the odds-on favorite to lift Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in December. The team also shares a degree of flair that makes their technical style of play palatable to a casual viewing audience.

By all accounts of verve, skill, and goals, it’s no surprise that Neymar leads Brazil’s more pragmatic, yet satisfying soccer style.

As a country, Brazil has won the World Cup a record five times and is the only nation to play in every tournament dating back to 1930. And while Neymar shines as the nation’s current best player, the 30-year-old has yet to continue the country’s tradition of winning the cup as he enters his third tournament with Brazil.

Individually, Neymar is one of the most accomplished Brazilian soccer players to date; only Cafu (142), Roberto Carlos (125), and Dani Alves (124) can say they’ve worn the famous yellow shirt more times than his 121 appearances. Additionally, he’s second in all-time scoring with 75 goals. He could potentially surpass Pele, who remains two goals ahead for the Seleção. But if he wants to be held in the same respect and with the same admiration as the legends of the past, he’ll have to bring a World Cup home.

On a club level, Neymar is locked in with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 and has consistently made clear his desire to stay at the club through his deal despite reports of an internal clash between himself and superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. Let’s take a look at the contract and salary details for Neymar with Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar Salary & Contract Details

Years: 3

Total value: $174,890,000

Salary per year: $58,297,150

Wages per week: $1,121,099

Free agency: 2025

Neymar has acquired a gross total of $322,496,079.06 in his playing career.

Neymar’s 2022-23 salary totals 15.33% of the team’s payroll.

Neymar’s transfer from Barca to PSG is the highest in the history of soccer at $229.67 million

Neymar Transfer History

Aug 2017: Barcelona (La Liga – Spain) to Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1 – France)

Transfer Fee: $229,670,000

Jul 2013: Santos FC to Barcelona

Transfer Fee: $91,400,000

