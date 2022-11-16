FIFA World Cup Odds & Futures Betting Props for Qatar 2022

Get set for the return of the world’s biggest sporting event with the latest World Cup odds and futures betting props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

And just like that, we’re back again. The 2022 World Cup is upon us, and it promises to be unlike any edition of the famous old tournament that we’ve ever seen before. As 32 national teams descend on Qatar, questions continue to swirl regarding infrastructure, accessibility, safety, and human rights as preparations in and around the Persian Gulf state.

Count us among the billions (yes, billions!) around the world hoping that the official kickoff on Nov. 20 arrives with primary concerns abated in such a way that allows us the luxury of directing our collective focus on what the event is supposed to be all about: celebrating the Beautiful Game on the globe’s biggest stage.

So, that begs a question: Who’s winning this whole thing? Is a loaded France side poised for a repeat? Is this finally Belgium’s breakthrough year? Can Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo put an exclamation point on their World Cup careers with a thrilling run for elusive FIFA international gold?

With that in mind, let’s dive into the latest World Cup 2022 odds and team prop bets courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

World Cup 2022 Odds to Win

Odds can change — be sure to visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest figures.

Brazil: +450

Argentina: +550

France: +600

Spain: +750

England: +800

Germany: +1000

Netherlands: +1200

Portugal: +1500

Belgium: +1900

Denmark: +2400

Uruguay: +3800

Croatia: +3800

Serbia: +5500

Senegal: +9000

Switzerland: +9000

Mexico: +9000

Wales: +12000

USA: +12000

Poland: +12000

2022 World Cup Team Result Props

To be runner-up

France: +750

Brazil: +800

England: +850

Argentina: +850

Germany: +900

Spain: +900

Netherlands: +1100

Belgium: +1300

Portugal: +1300

Denmark: +1800

To reach the Final

Brazil: +240

France: +270

Argentina: +340

England: +380

Germany: +430

Spain: +430

Netherlands: +500

Portugal: +600

Belgium: +650

Denmark: +1100

Uruguay: +1800

Croatia: +1800

To reach a semifinal

France: +125

Brazil: +125

Argentina: +145

England: +170

Spain: +175

Germany: +200

Netherlands: +230

Portugal: +250

Belgium: +250

Denmark: +430

Uruguay: +700

Croatia: +800

Switzerland: +900

Poland: +1300

Mexico: +1300

Serbia: +1600

USA: +1600

Wales: +1600

Senegal: +1800

Ecuador: +1800

Other World Cup 2022 Prop Bets

Group of World Cup winner

Group D: +420

Group G: +430

Group E: +430

Group B: +650

Group C: +650

Group A: +1000

Group F: +1000

Group H: +1000

Confederation of World Cup winner

UEFA (Europe): -220

CONMEBOL (South America): +190

CAF (Africa): +5000

CONCACAF (North America/Caribbean): +5000

AFC (Asia): +10000

