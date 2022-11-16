FIFA World Cup Odds & Futures Betting Props for Qatar 2022

Get set for the return of the world’s biggest sporting event with the latest World Cup odds and futures betting props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
And just like that, we’re back again. The 2022 World Cup is upon us, and it promises to be unlike any edition of the famous old tournament that we’ve ever seen before. As 32 national teams descend on Qatar, questions continue to swirl regarding infrastructure, accessibility, safety, and human rights as preparations in and around the Persian Gulf state.
Count us among the billions (yes, billions!) around the world hoping that the official kickoff on Nov. 20 arrives with primary concerns abated in such a way that allows us the luxury of directing our collective focus on what the event is supposed to be all about: celebrating the Beautiful Game on the globe’s biggest stage.
So, that begs a question: Who’s winning this whole thing? Is a loaded France side poised for a repeat? Is this finally Belgium’s breakthrough year? Can Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo put an exclamation point on their World Cup careers with a thrilling run for elusive FIFA international gold?
With that in mind, let’s dive into the latest World Cup 2022 odds and team prop bets courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
World Cup 2022 Odds to Win
Odds can change — be sure to visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest figures.
Brazil: +450
Argentina: +550
France: +600
Spain: +750
England: +800
Germany: +1000
Netherlands: +1200
Portugal: +1500
Belgium: +1900
Denmark: +2400
Uruguay: +3800
Croatia: +3800
Serbia: +5500
Senegal: +9000
Switzerland: +9000
Mexico: +9000
Wales: +12000
USA: +12000
Poland: +12000
2022 World Cup Team Result Props
To be runner-up
France: +750
Brazil: +800
England: +850
Argentina: +850
Germany: +900
Spain: +900
Netherlands: +1100
Belgium: +1300
Portugal: +1300
Denmark: +1800
To reach the Final
Brazil: +240
France: +270
Argentina: +340
England: +380
Germany: +430
Spain: +430
Netherlands: +500
Portugal: +600
Belgium: +650
Denmark: +1100
Uruguay: +1800
Croatia: +1800
To reach a semifinal
France: +125
Brazil: +125
Argentina: +145
England: +170
Spain: +175
Germany: +200
Netherlands: +230
Portugal: +250
Belgium: +250
Denmark: +430
Uruguay: +700
Croatia: +800
Switzerland: +900
Poland: +1300
Mexico: +1300
Serbia: +1600
USA: +1600
Wales: +1600
Senegal: +1800
Ecuador: +1800
Other World Cup 2022 Prop Bets
Group of World Cup winner
Group D: +420
Group G: +430
Group E: +430
Group B: +650
Group C: +650
Group A: +1000
Group F: +1000
Group H: +1000
Confederation of World Cup winner
UEFA (Europe): -220
CONMEBOL (South America): +190
CAF (Africa): +5000
CONCACAF (North America/Caribbean): +5000
AFC (Asia): +10000
