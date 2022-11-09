Fans visiting Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have the option to stay at the “fan village” in what appear to be shipping containers converted into smaller apartments.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup, organizers in Qatar are scrambling in an effort to make the event a seamless operation. One of the taller tasks is being able to provide adequate accommodations, and select fans traveling to watch their favorite players compete will have unique lodging — to say the least — for the entirety of the tournament.

It was long teased, but we have photographic evidence of the World Cup “fan village” awaiting travelers in Qatar. What appears to be rows and rows of shipping containers are supposed to be minuscule studio apartments that cost $207 a night. Coming with someone else and staying from the first kickoff to the final whistle? Be prepared to shell out $5,598 for two.

Views of one of the World Cup fan villages in Doha, Qatar.



A stay at Al Emadi costs over $200 per night 📸 pic.twitter.com/yh6QfIpcBZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 9, 2022

You’re probably wondering: What’s inside a portable aluminum “converted cabin?” Well, luxuries (if you want to call them that) include tea and coffee-making facilities, two bottles of water per day, a fridge, bed linens, bathroom towels, housekeeping two times a week, and complimentary WiFi. Round-the-clock reception and front desk staff also await guests along with 24/7 capabilities to check in and out.

Outside the village is a large community area that resembles a university quad, where one can mingle with other soccer enthusiasts. Amenities in the shared spaces include a cinema screen, fitness center, and tennis court. A local metro station is within walking distance, so you can sightsee around the wider Doha area and check out popular tourist destinations such as Msheireb Downtown Doha, Souq Waqif, and the National Museum of Qatar.

(Courtesy of Qatar Accommodation Agency)

According to Reuters, event planners said more than 90,000 rooms, tents, apartments, villas, and portable cabins have already been booked during the peak days of the World Cup. For anyone still finalizing plans, there are 25,000 rooms remaining.

So, once the World Cup wraps up and the expected 1.2 million visitors return to their respective nations, what happens to those portacabins? Omar Al-Jaber, executive director of accommodations for the Supreme Committee of Delivery and Legacy (SC), said the host nation will donate the tiny homes to “poor countries” to be used as alternative housing.

The World Cup will begin with group play on Nov. 20.

