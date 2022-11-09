Who’s in, who’s out? Check out Gregg Berhalter’s full 2022 USMNT World Cup roster for this year’s tournament in the Persian Gulf.

It’s been eight long years — how could that many years not feel long? — but the Stars and Stripes are back on the single biggest stage in global sports. The 2022 World Cup is just days away in Qatar, and on Wednesday in Brooklyn, we officially learned who’s earned the rare distinction of representing Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT when the team makes its long-awaited debut on Nov. 21 against Wales.

Several familiar names are on hand, including stone-cold locks like Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Juventus’ Weston McKennie, and Arsenal’s Matt Turner. But there might be a few names coming along for the ride that were far from guaranteed, if not straight-up dark horses.

With that in mind, check out the 26 names making up the full 2022 USA World Cup roster ahead of the proper kickoff of the famous old football tournament on Nov. 20 in the Persian Gulf.

2022 USA World Cup Roster

FORWARDS

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas)

(FC Dallas) Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

(Seattle Sounders) Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Josh Sargent (Norwich City)

(Norwich City) Timothy Weah (Lille)

(Lille) Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

MIDFIELDERS

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

(Leeds United) Kellyn Acosta (LAFC)

(LAFC) Tyler Adams (Leeds United)

(Leeds United) Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo)

(Celta Vigo) Weston McKennie (Juventus)

(Juventus) Yunus Musah (Valencia)

(Valencia) Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

DEFENDERS

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

(Celtic) Sergiño Dest (AC Milan)

(AC Milan) Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

(New York Red Bulls) Shaq Moore (Nashville SC)

(Nashville SC) Tim Ream (Fulham)

(Fulham) Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

(Fulham) Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

(Borussia Monchengladbach) DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

(Inter Miami) Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

GOALKEEPERS

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town)

(Luton Town) Sean Johnson (NYCFC)

(NYCFC) Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Click here to read Boardroom’s interview with FOX Sports analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stuart Holden about Gregg Berhalter and the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

2022 USA World Cup Schedule: Group Stage

Nov. 20 vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET, FOX

Nov. 25 vs. England, 2 p.m. ET, FOX

Nov. 29 vs. Iran, 2 p.m. ET, FOX

