USA vs. England Prediction, Odds & Prop Bets: 2022 World Cup

Get set for the Americans’ second Group B match with the latest England vs. USA odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel.
The last time the USMNT met England in a World Cup match, Three Lions goalkeeper Robert Green gifted Clint Dempsey and the Yanks a goal thanks to an absolute howler of a mistake. And while that’s not likely to happen on Nov. 25 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when these two teams meet once again, anything can happen on the biggest stage in the globe’s biggest sport.
And we do mean anything.
With that in mind, let’s make a USA vs. England prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
USA vs. England Odds to Win: 2022 World Cup
Moneyline
USMNT: +600
England: +330
Draw: -330
Draw no bet
England: -700
USMNT: +440
USMNT vs. England Game Props
Over/under total goals
OVER 1.5: -340
UNDER: 1.5: +260
OVER 2.5: -106
UNDER 2.5: -116
Both teams to score?
England to score a goal: -950
USMNT to score a goal: -122
Will the winner come from behind?
England to come from behind and win: +980
England to come from behind and draw: +1020
USA to come from behind and win: +3400|
USA to come from behind and draw: +890
Number of corner kicks:
UNDER 9: +110
EXACTLY 9: +600
OVER 9: -105
England vs. USA Player Prop Bets
First goalscorer
- Harry Kane: +250
- Callum Wilson: +430
- Marcus Rashford: +500
- Raheem Sterling: +550
- Bukayo Saka: +600
- Phil Foden: +600
- James Maddison: +800
- Mason Mount: +800
- Conor Gallagher: +900
- NO GOALSCORER: +1000
- Jack Grealish: +1000
- Jesus Ferreira: +1100
- Josh Sargent: +1200
- Haji Wright: +1200
- Timothy Weah: +1600
- Christian Pulisic: +1600
- Jude Bellingham: +1600
- Jordan Morris: +1600
Anytime goalscorer
- Harry Kane: -110
- Callum Wilson: +155
- Marcus Rashford: +185
- Raheem Sterling: +195
- Phil Foden: +220
- Bukayo Saka: +220
- Mason Mount: +300
- James Maddison: +300
- Conor Gallagher: +340
- Jack Grealish: +390
- Jesus Ferreira: +390
- Josh Sargent: +450
- Haji Wright: +450
- Jordan Morris: +550
- Christian Pulisic: +550
- Timothy Weah: +550
- Jude Bellingham: +600
- Harry Maguire: +700
- Declan Rice: +700
- Brenden Aaronson: +800
- Giovanni Reyna: +900
- Cristian Roldan: +950
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: +1000
To score a header goal
- Harry Kane: +500
- Harry Maguire: +730
- Josh Sargent: +850
- Timothy Weah: +900
- Weston McKennie: +900
- John Stones: +900
- Bukayo Saka: +980
- Raheem Sterling: +1060
- Marcus Rashford: +1060
USA vs. England Prediction & Best Bet
As Isaiah De Los Santos writes at TheDuel:
These two attacks had very different starts to the World Cup. England exploded for six goals on Monday, getting scores from five different players, while Bukayo Sako double-dipped. The USA, however, struggled to finish in the box despite having plenty of chances against Wales. The Americans came away with just one goal by Tim Weah as they failed to connect on set pieces time and time again.
USA’s defense faltering in the second half is a major concern heading into this matchup. After being relatively untested over the first 45 minutes, the Americans allowed Wales to put together numerous runs, which eventually led to a penalty kick that Gareth Bale converted. England’s high-scoring offense full of threats may prove to be too much to handle.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: England 2, United States 1
BEST BET: OVER 2.5 Goals (-106)
