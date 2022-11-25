About Boardroom

Sports November 25, 2022
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

USA vs. England Prediction, Odds & Prop Bets: 2022 World Cup

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Get set for the Americans’ second Group B match with the latest England vs. USA odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel.

The last time the USMNT met England in a World Cup match, Three Lions goalkeeper Robert Green gifted Clint Dempsey and the Yanks a goal thanks to an absolute howler of a mistake. And while that’s not likely to happen on Nov. 25 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when these two teams meet once again, anything can happen on the biggest stage in the globe’s biggest sport.

And we do mean anything.

With that in mind, let’s make a USA vs. England prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

USA vs. England Odds to Win: 2022 World Cup

All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

USMNT: +600
England: +330
Draw: -330

Draw no bet

England: -700
USMNT: +440

USMNT vs. England Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -340
UNDER: 1.5: +260

OVER 2.5: -106
UNDER 2.5: -116

Both teams to score?

England to score a goal: -950
USMNT to score a goal: -122

Will the winner come from behind?

England to come from behind and win: +980
England to come from behind and draw: +1020

USA to come from behind and win: +3400|
USA to come from behind and draw: +890

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 9: +110
EXACTLY 9: +600
OVER 9: -105

England vs. USA Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer
  • Harry Kane: +250
  • Callum Wilson: +430
  • Marcus Rashford: +500
  • Raheem Sterling: +550
  • Bukayo Saka: +600
  • Phil Foden: +600
  • James Maddison: +800
  • Mason Mount: +800
  • Conor Gallagher: +900
  • NO GOALSCORER: +1000
  • Jack Grealish: +1000
  • Jesus Ferreira: +1100
  • Josh Sargent: +1200
  • Haji Wright: +1200
  • Timothy Weah: +1600
  • Christian Pulisic: +1600
  • Jude Bellingham: +1600
  • Jordan Morris: +1600
Anytime goalscorer
  • Harry Kane: -110
  • Callum Wilson: +155
  • Marcus Rashford: +185
  • Raheem Sterling: +195
  • Phil Foden: +220
  • Bukayo Saka: +220
  • Mason Mount: +300
  • James Maddison: +300
  • Conor Gallagher: +340
  • Jack Grealish: +390
  • Jesus Ferreira: +390
  • Josh Sargent: +450
  • Haji Wright: +450
  • Jordan Morris: +550
  • Christian Pulisic: +550
  • Timothy Weah: +550
  • Jude Bellingham: +600
  • Harry Maguire: +700
  • Declan Rice: +700
  • Brenden Aaronson: +800
  • Giovanni Reyna: +900
  • Cristian Roldan: +950
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold: +1000
To score a header goal
  • Harry Kane: +500
  • Harry Maguire: +730
  • Josh Sargent: +850
  • Timothy Weah: +900
  • Weston McKennie: +900
  • John Stones: +900
  • Bukayo Saka: +980
  • Raheem Sterling: +1060
  • Marcus Rashford: +1060

USA vs. England Prediction & Best Bet

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes at TheDuel:

These two attacks had very different starts to the World Cup. England exploded for six goals on Monday, getting scores from five different players, while Bukayo Sako double-dipped. The USA, however, struggled to finish in the box despite having plenty of chances against Wales. The Americans came away with just one goal by Tim Weah as they failed to connect on set pieces time and time again.

USA’s defense faltering in the second half is a major concern heading into this matchup. After being relatively untested over the first 45 minutes, the Americans allowed Wales to put together numerous runs, which eventually led to a penalty kick that Gareth Bale converted. England’s high-scoring offense full of threats may prove to be too much to handle.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: England 2, United States 1

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 Goals (-106)

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

