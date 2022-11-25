USA vs. England Prediction, Odds & Prop Bets: 2022 World Cup

Get set for the Americans’ second Group B match with the latest England vs. USA odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel.

The last time the USMNT met England in a World Cup match, Three Lions goalkeeper Robert Green gifted Clint Dempsey and the Yanks a goal thanks to an absolute howler of a mistake. And while that’s not likely to happen on Nov. 25 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when these two teams meet once again, anything can happen on the biggest stage in the globe’s biggest sport.

And we do mean anything.

With that in mind, let’s make a USA vs. England prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

USA vs. England Odds to Win: 2022 World Cup

All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

USMNT: +600

England: +330

Draw: -330

Draw no bet

England: -700

USMNT: +440

USMNT vs. England Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -340

UNDER: 1.5: +260

OVER 2.5: -106

UNDER 2.5: -116

Both teams to score?

England to score a goal: -950

USMNT to score a goal: -122

Will the winner come from behind?

England to come from behind and win: +980

England to come from behind and draw: +1020

USA to come from behind and win: +3400|

USA to come from behind and draw: +890

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 9: +110

EXACTLY 9: +600

OVER 9: -105

England vs. USA Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer

Harry Kane : +250

: +250 Callum Wilson : +430

: +430 Marcus Rashford : +500

: +500 Raheem Sterling : +550

: +550 Bukayo Saka : +600

: +600 Phil Foden : +600

: +600 James Maddison : +800

: +800 Mason Mount : +800

: +800 Conor Gallagher : +900

: +900 NO GOALSCORER : +1000

: +1000 Jack Grealish : +1000

: +1000 Jesus Ferreira : +1100

: +1100 Josh Sargent : +1200

: +1200 Haji Wright : +1200

: +1200 Timothy Weah : +1600

: +1600 Christian Pulisic : +1600

: +1600 Jude Bellingham : +1600

: +1600 Jordan Morris: +1600

Anytime goalscorer

Harry Kane : -110

: -110 Callum Wilson : +155

: +155 Marcus Rashford : +185

: +185 Raheem Sterling : +195

: +195 Phil Foden : +220

: +220 Bukayo Saka : +220

: +220 Mason Mount : +300

: +300 James Maddison : +300

: +300 Conor Gallagher : +340

: +340 Jack Grealish : +390

: +390 Jesus Ferreira : +390

: +390 Josh Sargent : +450

: +450 Haji Wright : +450

: +450 Jordan Morris : +550

: +550 Christian Pulisic : +550

: +550 Timothy Weah : +550

: +550 Jude Bellingham : +600

: +600 Harry Maguire : +700

: +700 Declan Rice : +700

: +700 Brenden Aaronson : +800

: +800 Giovanni Reyna : +900

: +900 Cristian Roldan : +950

: +950 Trent Alexander-Arnold: +1000

To score a header goal

Harry Kane : +500

: +500 Harry Maguire : +730

: +730 Josh Sargent : +850

: +850 Timothy Weah : +900

: +900 Weston McKennie : +900

: +900 John Stones : +900

: +900 Bukayo Saka : +980

: +980 Raheem Sterling : +1060

: +1060 Marcus Rashford: +1060

USA vs. England Prediction & Best Bet

As Isaiah De Los Santos writes at TheDuel:

These two attacks had very different starts to the World Cup. England exploded for six goals on Monday, getting scores from five different players, while Bukayo Sako double-dipped. The USA, however, struggled to finish in the box despite having plenty of chances against Wales. The Americans came away with just one goal by Tim Weah as they failed to connect on set pieces time and time again.

USA’s defense faltering in the second half is a major concern heading into this matchup. After being relatively untested over the first 45 minutes, the Americans allowed Wales to put together numerous runs, which eventually led to a penalty kick that Gareth Bale converted. England’s high-scoring offense full of threats may prove to be too much to handle.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: England 2, United States 1

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 Goals (-106)

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Read More: