Gareth Bale Salary & Contract Breakdown

What’s the Wales star and reigning MLS Cup champion’s weekly wage? How much does he bring home in a year? Let’s dive into LAFC’s Gareth Bale salary particulars.

Wales finally found their way back to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years — breaking the longest drought of any team in the 2022 field in Qatar — with Gareth Bale donning the captain’s armband. One of the most famous footballers of his era, the Cardiff-born winger has 108 caps under his belt for Wales, is the country’s highest goal scorer, and is a six-time Welsh footballer of the year, having earned the honor as recently as 2016.

From a timely brace against Austria to his deflected free kick goal in June’s UEFA playoff final against Ukraine, Bale’s stellar play through World Cup qualifying is the No. 1 reason why his country got back on the map. At the club level, however, Bale has entered a less familiar sort of phase. A Premier League Player of the Year with Tottenham who went on to win five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles during an up-and-down run at Real Madrid, Bale moved to MLS with LAFC after a hectic summer transfer window. He may still be getting acclimated, but the 33-year-old quickly added yet another trophy to his cabinet nonetheless when the Los Angeles club won the 2022 MLS Cup championship on Nov. 5.

Currently on a one-year deal with an option to extend to 18 months, a productive 2023 campaign from Bale could generate interest for an extension in LA, or perhaps similar attention from any number of clubs worldwide.

With that in mind, let’s examine LAFC’s Gareth Bale salary details and contract particulars.

Gareth Bale Wages & Contract Details

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 1 (option for 2024)

Total value: $1,600,000

Salary per year: $1,600,000

Wages per week: $30,769

Free agency: 2023

Even at the back end of his athletic prime, Bale still possesses impressive pace, skill, and flair on the pitch. At 100% fitness, he continues to display the sort of magic reminiscent of his best days at Tottenham Hotspur that first established him as a global star. On paper, Wales will have to get out of the toughest group in the competition to advance. However, win or lose, Wales can see its best player compete on the highest stage.

GARETH BALE! OUT OF THIS WORLD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JcNsViMiMp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2022

Gareth Bale Transfer History

Jul. 2022: Real Madrid to LAFC

Transfer fee: Free

Sep. 2013: Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid

Transfer fee: $104,770,000

Jul. 2007: Southampton to Tottenham Hotspur

Transfer fee: $15,230,000

Read More: