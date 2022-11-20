Harry Kane Contract & Salary Breakdown

Harry Kane is under contract at Spurs through the 2023-24 season. (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

What’s the Spurs and England star’s weekly wage? How much does he bring home in a year? Let’s dive into the details of Tottenham’s Harry Kane contract.

Despite setbacks, frustrations, and disappointments along the way, it remains pretty good to be Harry Kane. Throughout his club career with Tottenham Hotspur, the star striker and England captain has established himself as a consistent performer, a workhorse, and a leader.

Kane enters the 2022 World Cup in Qatar just three goals away from becoming the Three Lions’ all-time goal scorer — nine out from the same feat at Tottenham — and six away from 200 Premier League goals. Simply put, Kane is relied upon to put the ball in the net no matter what shirt he’s wearing in order to will his team to victory.

Kane has been on the record expressing his current desire to stay at Tottenham alongside manager Antonio Conte. However, the Spurs talisman has yet to commit to a long-term contract with the club, which is set to expire on June 30, 2024.

With Kane and Conte’s future looming at the club, Spurs supporters have blamed the ENIC ownership group and chairman Daniel Levy for clear-cut answers. Nonetheless, Kane’s oral cues haven’t stopped steady interest from clubs like Bayern Munich, who have eyed Kane as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski after the Polish No. 9 left the club for Barcelona.

So proud to be captaining my country at a World Cup for the second time. I know this group of lads will give absolutely everything to go all the way. Let's go! pic.twitter.com/eNg4NSFLWG — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 10, 2022

With all eyes on the 29-year-old Kane, clubs will continue to pursue him as he inches closer to his contract’s expiration date. In the meantime, the chances that he leaves Tottenham in the upcoming January transfer window are minimal, but it will be intriguing to track which clubs decide to plant the seed to explore what it might cost for his services at a time in which the market demands clubs overpay for top talent.

With that in mind, let’s explore Tottenham’s Harry Kane salary and contract particulars.

Harry Kane Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology unless otherwise noted.

Years: 6

Total value: $74,075,393 (£62,400,000)

Salary per year: $12,302,902 (£10,400,000)

Wage per week: $236,594 (£200,000)

Free agency: 2024

Though he experienced initial loan spells across England with Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich, and Leicester City, Kane has been a Spurs player throughout his professional career after first joining the club as a youth player in 2004 at age 11. In the end, the loyalty paid off, as he’s now the club’s highest-paid player and vice-captain. It’s worth mentioning that with all of his individual scoring accolades, however, he remains one of the Premier League’s bigger bargains — Kane’s salary ranks just 25th in the top flight as of this writing.

While Kane brings in $236,594 a week, other high-profile strikers like Ronaldo ($609,230), Erling Haaland ($473,189), and Mohamed Salah ($414,040) earn vastly more. As talks continue to keep Kane in a Tottenham shirt, expect clubs around the world to offer funds in that ballpark.

Harry Kane Transfer History

As a Tottenham Hotspur Academy product, Kane has not transferred between senior clubs after first turning pro with Spurs in July 2010.

Read More: