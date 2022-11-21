About Boardroom

Sports November 21, 2022
Rory Robinson

Weston McKennie Salary & Contract Breakdown

Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images
What’s the USMNT star’s weekly wage in Serie A? How much does he bring home in a year? Let’s dive into Juventus’ Weston McKennie salary breakdown and contract particulars.

The USMNT arrived at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a squad led by Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic, but a positive tournament from the Stars and Stripes could absolutely hinge on the performance of a different phenom: Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. Since last year, the American has been in and out of transfer rumors linking him with several clubs. Last fall, the Serie A powerhouse indicated that Weston would leave the club by 2023, as reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Current Tottenham Hotspur Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici was the man who signed McKennie to Juve in 2020 and has been a fan of the player ever since. During their time together, the US midfielder showed the ability to defend, win the ball in the midfield, and contribute to the goal tally as a chance-creator. In 11 Serie A matches and five Champions League games, McKennie scored three goals in both competitions.

In the months and years to come, those characteristics could prove intriguing Spurs manager Antonio Conte, among many others in the global game.

With his contract set to expire in 2025, Calciomercato further reported that Juve would be open to re-upping with McKennie at a more modest price than his current market valuation due to Paul Pogba’s return to action from injury, in addition to Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli’s recent convincing performances that make their presence in the squad undeniable.

Of course, a rip-roaring run of form with the United States could change that narrative significantly.

With that in mind, let’s look at Juventus’ Weston McKennie salary and contract details.

Weston McKennie Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 3
Total value: $3,329,972.24
Salary per year: $3,320,331
Wages per week: $63,853
Free agency: 2025

At 24 years of age, McKennie is still ascending toward the top of his prime. His current weekly wages rank in the lower half of Juve’s squad as its 20th-highest-paid player on a roster of 30 men, taking up just 1.97% of their payroll. The money will more than likely increase if he proves his quality with consistent game time, however. In the big picture, as long as McKennis stays fit and performs well, the USMNT will be in the mix, potentially opening him up to his biggest buzz yet.

Weston McKennie Transfer History

Sep. 2020: FC Schalke 04 to Juventus

  • Transfer Fee: $21,270,000

