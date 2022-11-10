Christian Pulisic Salary & Contract Breakdown

The face of the USMNT also cost London’s Blues the biggest transfer fee ever paid for an American — let’s check the details of Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic contract.

In a just world, 2018 would have been the year in which a then-19-year-old kid from Hershey, Pennsylvania, stepped onto the single biggest stage in sports. That was, alas, neither written in the stars nor etched in all-caps into an iconic chocolate bar — Christian Pulisic and the United States missed the tournament for the first time since 1986.

This year, however, hopes for the improbable were renewed as the USMNT emerged from CONCACAF qualifying play with a punched ticket for Qatar 2022. But with the January transfer window coming just two short weeks after the end of the tournament and clubs around the world known to overreact on the market to plus performances, that got us thinking about how the star man’s value on the global market could evolve in the weeks and months to come.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the details of Chelsea FC’s Christian Pulisic salary and contract particulars.

Christian Pulisic Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Spotrac.

Years: 6

Total value: £42,900,000 ($48,822,345)

Average annual value: £7,150,000 ($8,137,057)

Weekly wages: £137,500 ($156,482)

Free agency: 2024

Some perspective here — while Chelsea spent over $70 million (£58 million) to Borussia Dortmund for the attacking man’s services, his wage bill ranks just 14th among his own teammates and 58th in the Premier League for 2022-23.

By comparison, that salary would place him third in all of Major League Soccer behind only Lorenzo Insigne of Toronto FC and Xherdan Shaqiri of Chicago Fire.

Christian Pulisic Transfer History

Jan. 2019: Borussia Dortmund (Germany — Bundesliga) to Chelsea (England — Premier League)

Transfer fee: £58,000,000 ($73,000,000)

