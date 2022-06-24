Paul Pogba to Juventus: Everything You Need to Know

The World Cup-winning midfielder is back for a second run-out at Juve. Let’s get into the details of Paul Pogba’s move from Manchester United to the Bianconeri.

This week, superstar midfielder Paul Pogba’s move back to Serie A club Juventus on a free transfer from Manchester United reportedly became a done deal. The French international midfielder signed a four-year deal for his second stint with the club. Pogba joined Juventus in 2012 after playing for Manchester United — yes, that’s two double stints for the World Cup champion before the age of 30! — at the start of his senior career.

Pogba started his footballing career at United after joining their youth academy via Le Havre. He came up through the Red Devils’ junior ranks and shortly made his way to the senior squad in 2011. He moved to Juventus in 2012 on a free transfer, winning four scudetto titles only to return to Old Trafford in 2016 for a then-world-record transfer fee of $109.48 million. Two years later, he’d be. a World Cup winner with France, but he didn’t manage a Premier League title or an FA Cup in the famous red shirt.

Now, despite the incredible sum United spent to bring him back, Pogba completes the transfer circle back to Juve for a fee of exactly zero dollars.

This move didn’t come out of nowhere; some fans began to turn on Pogba due perhaps in part to his growing interests off the pitch, but it’s powerfully likely that the team’s failure to win major trophies in recent years is the biggest culprit.

With that in mind, as the central midfielder embarks on another fresh start, let’s see what Juve can expect from Pogba upon his return to the Allianz Stadium.

Paul Pogba Contract & Transfer Details

Contract and wage figures via Gazzetta dello Sport.

Contract length: 4 years

Expected weekly wages: $162,500 (€154,000)

Expected annual wages: $8,450,000 (€8,000,000)

Free agency: 2028

Base transfer fee: None

Estimated market value: $52,800,000 (via Transfermarkt)

Career Accolades

2x Carabao Cup champion (2010, 2017)

(2010, 2017) 4x Serie A champion (2012, ’13, ’14, ’15)

(2012, ’13, ’14, ’15) 3x Supercoppa Italiana champion (2012-13, 2013-14, 2015-16)=

(2012-13, 2013-14, 2015-16)= 2x Coppa Italia champion (2014-15, 2015-16)

(2014-15, 2015-16) UEFA Europa League champion (2016-17)

(2016-17) FIFA World Cup champion (2018)

(2018) UEFA Nations League champion (2021)

How Much Money Did Manchester United Lose on Paul Pogba?

Transfer Wages (Annual) Transfer Fee Man United to Juventus (2012) n/a FREE Juventus to Man United (2016) $18,488,163.53 $109,420,994.36 Man United to Juventus (2022) n/a FREE Total United Funds Spent on Paul Pogba (2016-21) $92,440,817.65 $109,420,994.36 Dollar Figures via Spotrac

The Value Paul Pogba Brings to Juventus

Pogba enjoyed massive success during his first stint at Juventus, sharing an all-world midfield with talents like Arturo Vidal, Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira, and Italian legend Andrea Pirlo. He knows what it takes to win in Italy, and will be reunited with manager Massimiliano Allegri, with whom he has succeeded in the past.

A versatile No. 8, Pogba can pull the strings of midfield as a facilitator, get back and defend, or join the attack with the ball at his feet. He has world-class passing ability, and is known to float in perfectly-placed throughballs to opportunistic attacking teammates within moments of winning the ball.

With the correct complementary pieces around him, Pogba also possesses the will to keep fighting. His engine allows him to compete hard until the last minute and never let off the gas as opposing players begin to tire out.

He can play deep, go box-to-box, or even roll out as an attacking midfielder. His versatility and swagger will give Juventus a shot in the arm they’ll need to get closer to their first Serie A title since 2020.