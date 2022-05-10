New Augmented Reality Soccer Game Lets You Play Like Paul Pogba

Ahead of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, Pepsi, Pizza Hut, and KFC are using the power of AR to give you a chance to “Score Like Pogba.”

Soccer fans from around the world will now get a chance to run, dribble, maneuver and score just like Manchester United and France superstar midfielder Paul Pogba thanks to an augmented reality game as part of a partnership with Pepsi, Yum! Brands restaurants Pizza Hut and KFC, and the UEFA Champions League ahead of the May 28 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Fans in more than 20 countries will be able to scan a QR code from their mobile devices found on social media platforms, branded products, and points of sale or go to scorewithpogba.com to play.

Players will appear as a 3D Paul Pogba avatar and are tasked with dribbling the ball, moving right or left, sliding under obstacles, and running down the pitch while collecting pizzas and sodas in the game created by Tool of North America. Scores after your game is complete will be shareable on social media.

“Wherever sports, gaming and entertainment intersect, you will find Pepsi,” said Alexandre Chiavegatti, PepsiCo’s senior marketing director. “We love to unite brands and create culturally-relevant campaigns that give people a cause for celebration.”

The campaign features a commercial with a Rube Goldberg-inspired machine built by built by Sky Pie studio., a chain-reaction device that makes a simple task delightfully complicated: Delivering Paul Pogba a Pepsi. While the midfielder has an existing endorsement contract with PepsiCo, this is the first time he’s ever been the star of his own standalone video game.

Now, all you have to do is scan and score.