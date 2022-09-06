Just ahead of the start of the UEFA Champions League, one of the beautiful game’s biggest stars debuts a show-stopping soccer silhouette.

One of the most electrifying footballers in the world now has a brand-new signature shoe to match. On Monday, Nike revealed PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappé’s newest set of soccer cleats — the Nike Mercurial Superfly 9.

Inspired in equal parts by both the design of the original Air Jordan 7 sneaker and the vibrant flair of Afropop music, the shoe is available in three colorways:

Dark Beetroot/University Blue/Vivid Purple/Metallic Vivid Gold

Yellow Strike/Barely Grape/Coconut Milk/Sunset Glow

Black/Summit White/Volt/Dark Smoke Grey

Two additional colorways — Barely Green/Total Orange/Ghost Green/Blackened Blue and White/Coconut Milk/Bright Crimson/Off Noir — are coming soon.

As the Swoosh describes the new Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 on its official website:

“Kylian Mbappé’s explosiveness, plus his twitchy change of direction, puts him firmly in the world class of finishers. With nods to his heritage, this cleat is made to help you play just like KM—with blinding pace and purpose. We added a Zoom Air unit, made specifically for soccer, and grippy texture up top for exceptional touch, so you can dominate in the waning minutes of a match—when it matters most.“

The Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 is available now for a retail price of $295.

Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain currently sit first in the Ligue 1 table, ahead of second-place Marseille on goal difference. They begin their UEFA Champions League campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. ET against Juventus.