Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr: Everything You Need to Know

The deal is done! Let’s explore the key details of the eye-popping Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr transfer that shook up the Beautiful Game’s established order.

In a blockbuster move that signals the end of his tenure in top-flight football, Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. As 2022 drew to a close, the 37-year-old legend put pen to paper on a deal earning himself a reported $206.91 million per season through the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Multiple sources close to the working parts of the agreement have stated that CR7 has already completed the medicals necessary to see the deal through, with a second fitness test expected to take place in the coming days.

As he endeavored at the World Cup with Portugal, Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent on Nov. 22. Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag preferred using the iconic superstar in limited minutes, which ultimately caused untenable friction. Steadfast in his self-belief regarding his ability, pent-up frustrations boiled over in a wide-ranging interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan on British television — and if his goal was to exit Old Trafford for good, it worked.

In the two-part interview, he took shots at his now-former club in every possible way, thrashing its ownership, questioning its manager, and doubting the commitment of certain unnamed players. Ronaldo insisted that the Glazer family that owns Man United doesn’t particularly care about the club and wants to leverage its prestige principally for financial reasons. But what cut the superstar deepest was his theory that the club didn’t believe his reason for skipping the pre-season with a sick daughter at home. There was simply no way the relationship between the player and the 20-time English champions could continue.

Rumors of a showstopping move got louder and louder, and here we are. CR7, the most famous athlete on earth, is headed to the Saudi Pro League as the newest member of Al-Nassr FC.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

Now, the goal-scorer will lace up his Nike boots for one of the most successful clubs in the top tier of Saudi Arabia’s soccer pyramid. Al-Nassr are nine-time Saudi Professional League winners, with their last first-place finish in 2019. Since its inception, the club has won twenty national top-flight trophies and eight major regional championships across Asia. With the addition of their self-assessed “best player ever,” the club believes they can return to their winning ways.

Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this momentous Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Transfer Details

Deal agreed on: Dec. 30, 2022

Transfer finalizes on: Jan. 1, 2023

Transfer fee: None (free agent)

Ronaldo’s estimated market value: €20,000,000 ($21,453,000) via Transfermarkt

Ronaldo’s Salary at Al-Nassr

NOTE: Financial figures include on-field earnings and club-related marketing deals. Multiple reports suggest Ronaldo’s annual on-field salary is $75 million per year.

Years: 2.5

Total value: ~$517,274,912.99 ($535,195,000)

Salary per year: ~$206,909,965.20 ($214,078,000)

Wages per week: $39,790,37.95 ($4,116,885)

Free agency: 2025

Ronaldo’s Stats Per 90

Category Stat Per 90 Percentile Goals 0.47 65 Passes Completed 26.01 92 Shot-Creating Actions 2.83 72 Touches 41.92 89 Shot Total 4.02 96 Dribbles Completed 0.62 32 Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to strikers in Europe’s five most significant domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

How Ronaldo Fits in at Al-Nassr

Ronaldo will walk to Mrsool Park in unfamiliar territory, but not under a new system. Ironically, the Riyadh club predominantly lines up on the pitch in formations similar to United. This season, both clubs have primarily implemented a 4-2-3-1 system, emphasizing domination of possession in a balanced manner to control midfield areas. From there, the striker shifts between the midfield and his line to create space for attacking midfielders to score goals, a la Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo can break down his insider knowledge of the complex attacking system at a high level to his new teammates. Additionally, he’ll bring leadership as the face of the team, and his presence alone will put fresh eyes on the Saudi Professional League. Time will tell if CR7 will recapture the old form that produced magic on the pitch. Nonetheless, with his new level of competition, his best efforts may not be fully required.

Selected Ronaldo Club Honors

Manchester United

Premier League champion : (2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09)

: (2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09) FA Cup champion : (2003–04)

: (2003–04) Football League Cup champion : (2005–06, 2008–09

: (2005–06, 2008–09 FA Community Shield winner : (2007, 2008)

: (2007, 2008) UEFA Champions League winner : (2007–08)

: (2007–08) FIFA Club World Cup winner: (2008)

Real Madrid

La Liga champion : (2011–12, 2016–17)

: (2011–12, 2016–17) Copa del Rey champion : (2010–11, 2013–14)

: (2010–11, 2013–14) Supercopa de España champion : (2012, 2017)

: (2012, 2017) UEFA Champions League winner : (2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18)

: (2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18) UEFA Super Cup winner : (2014, 2016, 2017)

: (2014, 2016, 2017) FIFA Club World Cup winner: (2014, 2016, 2017)

Juventus

Serie A champion : (2018–19, 2019–20)

: (2018–19, 2019–20) Coppa Italia champion : (2020–21)

: (2020–21) Supercoppa Italiana champion: (2018, 2020)

CR7’s Individual Honors

FIFA Ballon d’Or/Ballon d’Or: (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)

(2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017) FIFA World Player of the Year: (2008)

(2008) The Best FIFA Men’s Player: (2016, 2017)

(2016, 2017) The Best FIFA Special Award for Outstanding Career Achievement: (2021)

(2021) European Golden Shoe: (2007–08, 2010–11, 2013–14, 2014–15)

(2007–08, 2010–11, 2013–14, 2014–15) PFA Players’ Player of the Year: (2006–07,2007–08)

(2006–07,2007–08) Premier League Player of the Season: (2006–07, 2007–08)

(2006–07, 2007–08) La Liga Best Player: (2013–14)

(2013–14) Serie A Footballer of the Year: (2019,2020)

(2019,2020) Premier League Golden Boot: (2007–08)

(2007–08) Pichichi Trophy: (2010–11, 2013–14, 2014–15)

(2010–11, 2013–14, 2014–15) Capocannoniere: (2020–21)

(2020–21) FPF Portuguese Player of the Year: (2016,2017, 2018, 2019, 2022)

