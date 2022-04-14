Barcelona’s Ansu Fati: The Face of Nike’s Latest Spring Collection

Nike Underwear’s Spring & Summer ‘22 Men’s Collection features sustainable designs made from no less than 75% recycled materials.

No player in any sport in recent memory had bigger shoes to fill than Ansu Fati.

The 19-year-old FC Barcelona winger was given the club’s iconic No. 10 shirt famously worn by Lionel Messi before he left for Paris Saint Germain due to financial constraints. Fati has dealt with a number of injuries over the last 18 months keeping him off the pitch for long stretches, but he’s been sensational when active, scoring three goals with an assist in five La Liga matches this season and another goal in three Champions League appearances.

Now Fati has been chosen by The Swoosh to be the face of Nike Underwear’s new Spring and Summer ‘22 Men’s Collection, the company announced Thursday.

Fati posted a video to his 8.1 million Instagram followers announcing the campaign, which features the Guinea-Bissau native rocking the Nike Dri-Fit Essential Micro and Nike Dri-Fit Ultra-Stretch Micro. The underwear product line for this season is made with at least 75% recycled fibers as part of the Swoosh’s Move To Zero initiative.

Fati is valued at $66 million by TransferMarkt, making him tied for the world’s fourth-most valuable teenager along with teammate Gavi and trailing just Barca teammate Pedri, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. Fati has an incredibly bright future with the Blaugrana, and Nike clearly recognizes his star power and superstar potential even at such a young age.