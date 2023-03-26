2022-23 Real Madrid Contracts & Salary Breakdown

Who are the highest-paid players under Carlo Ancelotti? Boardroom dives into the massive 2022-23 contracts of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid is one of the most successful soccer clubs in the world, with a lengthy and prestigious history of winning trophies. Founded in 1902, the Spanish club based in Madrid has won a top-flight record 34 La Liga titles, affirming itself as a powerhouse in European football. In addition to La Liga, Real Madrid has lifted 19 Copa del Rey titles, the Spanish domestic cup competition. Los Blancos has been equally successful internationally, winning 13 European Cup/Champions League titles, marking a competition record.

Real Madrid’s most successful period in the Champions League came in the 2010s when they won the tournament four times in five years. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the club won the trophy in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018, cementing its status as the royal club of Europe’s football history. Under the Presidential reign of Florentino Pérez, Madrid’s achievements have filled a trophy cabinet that would later become the benchmark for Europe’s top clubs. However, the club’s several periods of great success are also tied to being one of the wealthiest clubs in the world.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Real Madrid invested heavily in player transfers, bringing in several high-profile stars on big contracts, such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, and David Beckham. Today, the club is home to six of the top 10 highest-paid players in La Liga, including reigning Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema. This massively expensive strategy allowed the club to win the trophies that define its position as one of the most successful clubs in the world.

So, who are the highest-paid players at Real Madrid in 2022-23 as they prepare for yet another Champions League campaign? Let’s look at the contracts and salaries of Real Madrid and its top players.

Real Madrid Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

Dollar figures via Capology

1. LW Eden Hazard: $33,737,269

Contract: 2 years, $67,474,538

2. CM Toni Kroos: $26,350,468

Contract: 1 year, $26,350,468

3. CF Karim Benzema: $25,910,222

4. CB David Alaba: $24,290,834

Contract: 4 years, $97,163,334

5. CM Luka Modric: $23,621,486

6. LW Vinicius Junior: $22,571,855

7. GK Thibaut Courtois: $16,254,336

Contract: 4 years, $65,017,344

8. CB Antonio Rudiger: $15,799,215

Contract: 2 years, $45,143,709

Real Madrid top the list of clubs with most goals scored in @ChampionsLeague history 👑⚽️ pic.twitter.com/adw0qRRe4M — 433 (@433) March 16, 2023

9. DM Aureilien Tchouameni: $13,545,280

10. LB Ferland Mendy: $11,291,345

Contract: 3 years, $33,874,036

11. RB Daniel Carvajal: $11,291,342

Contract: 3 years, $33,874,036

12. RW Marco Asensio: $10,652,008

Contract: 1 year, $10,652,008

13. RB Lucas Vazquez: $10,006,246

Contract: 2 years, $20,010,000

14. CB Nacho Fernández: $9,110,165

Contract: 1 year, $9,110,165

15. CM Eduardo Camavinga: $8,886,144

Contract: 5 years, $44,430,000

T-15. RW Rodrygo: $8,886,144

Contract: 3 years, $26,660,432

T-15 CF Mariano Díaz: $8,886,144

Contract: 1 year, $8,886,144

18. CM Federico Valverde: $8,672,791

Contract: 5 years, 43,363,957

19. RB Álvaro Odriozola: $7,776,710

Contract: 2 years, $15,553,419

T-19. CB Éder Militão: $7,776,710

Contract: 3 years, 23,330,130

21. CM Dani Ceballos: $3,338,971

Contract: 1 year, $3,338,971

22. GK Andriy Lunin: $2,997,607

Contract: 2 years, $6,000,000

23. CB Jesus Vallejo: $1,920,175

Contract: 3 years, 5,760,526

Real Madrid 2022-23 Payroll Breakdown

*All dollar figures via Capology as of March 21, 2023