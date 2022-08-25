The field is set for the biggest club competition in sports! Check out the latest 2022-23 UEFA Champions League winner odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The draw was revealed for the 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Champions League on Aug. 25. Now, the road to next year’s title match in Istanbul begins with 31 teams looking to dethrone reigning champions Real Madrid.

Once again, 32 Champions League group stage qualifiers are drawn into eight groups of four, with the top two in each group after six group stage matches advancing to the knockout rounds.

Here’s how the draw shook out:

So, who’s winning this whole thing?

2023 Champions League Winner Odds

After the draw was completed on Aug. 25, the initial Champions League odds for 2022-23 were released courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

Manchester City : +250

: +250 Paris Saint-Germain : +550

: +550 Liverpool +600

+600 Bayern Munich : +700

: +700 Real Madrid : +1000

: +1000 Tottenham : +1600

: +1600 Chelsea : +1800

: +1800 Barcelona : +2000

: +2000 Atletico Madrid : +2900

: +2900 Juventus: +4400

Before the draw took place, the 32 teams were placed in four pots of eight. Pot 1 is comprised of last year’s UCL winner (also the La Liga champion, Real Madrid), last year’s Europa League winner (Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt), and the domestic champions of England (Manchester City), Italy (AC Milan), Germany (Bayern Munich), France (Paris Saint-Germain), Portugal (FC Porto), and the Netherlands (Ajax). The other Pots were determined by the eligible teams’ UEFA club coefficient ranking.