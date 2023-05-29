This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Lock in for May 31’s Europa League final with a big Roma vs. Sevilla prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2022-23 Europe League wraps up on Wednesday with a final clash between Sevilla FC and AS Roma. La Liga’s Sevilla took care of business against Juventus via an aggregate score of 3-2 in the semifinal round, while Serie A’s Roma defeated Bayer Leverkusen by an aggregate score of 1-0.

So, which team will emerge victorious? Get set for May 31’s Europa League final in Hungary with our big Roma vs. Sevilla prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

UEFA Europa League: Sevilla FC vs. AS Roma Match Info

2023 UEFA Europa League Final

Sevilla vs. Roma

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

US TV coverage: CBS

Roma vs Seville Odds & Spread

All Europa League betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEV: (+170) | ROMA: (+180) | Draw (+195)

SEV: (+170) | ROMA: (+180) | Draw (+195) 3-way Spread: SEV: -1 (+550) | ROMA: +1 (-250) | Handicap Draw (+320)

SEV: -1 (+550) | ROMA: +1 (-250) | Handicap Draw (+320) Total: 1.5 – Over: (-186) | Under: (+152)

1.5 – Over: (-186) | Under: (+152) Team to Score the First Goal: SEV: (+105) | ROMA: (+105) I No Goals: (+550)

UEFA Europa League Final Betting Trends

Sevilla defeated Juventus by an aggregate score of 3-2 in the semifinals.

Roma defeated Bayern Leverkusen by an aggregate score of 1-0 in the semifinals.

Sevilla has won six Europa League finals, most recently during the 2019-20 season.

Roma has never won the Europe League despite appearing in the finals twice before.

Sevilla is 2-1-0 (W-D-L) in its last three head-to-head matches against Roma.

Roma vs Sevilla Prediction & Pick

This is a matchup between teams that know what it takes to win. Sevilla is a six-time Europa League champion, while Roma recently won the Europe League Conference title in 2021-22. Sevilla snuck by Roma by a score of 2-0 in the only previous UEFA meeting during Round of 16 action back in 2020.

I expect a similar outcome this time around given Roma’s recent poor form. The squad’s 1-0 win over Leverkusen on May 11 is its only win in its last five matches. It’s also just one of two games during that span in which the team scored a goal. Sevilla has posted a 3-1-1 record in its last five games.

I’ll back Sevilla to get the job done as the team’s championship DNA will prove to make an impact.

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Sevilla 2, Roma 1

Sevilla vs Roma Best Bet

Roma has the defensive dominance to give Sevilla a run for its money considering it has not allowed a single goal in any of its last three games. It even took on 22 shots from Leverkusen on May 18, but didn’t waver. Meanwhile, Sevilla held a powerful Juventus squad to just a pair of goals in two contests.

I’ll opt to back a draw as I wouldn’t be too shocked if extra time is needed to determine a victor. After all, extra time was needed for Sevilla to get by Juventus — sit back and root for a great competition as this bet pays out at nearly double your wager.

SEVILLA vs. ROMA BEST BET: Draw (+195) after 90 minutes