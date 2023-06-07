The most sought-after rising star of the summer has a new home — get all the details on the blockbuster Jude Bellingham transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

Rumors had circulated for the past several years that when Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham became properly available on the transfer market, the young English midfielder would have the tools necessary to earn a rich contract at one the most prestigious clubs in Europe. After moving to the German side at age 17 from Birmingham City for a fee of $25 million, the 19-year-old has grown into one of the most valued talents in world football.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool all chased the prolific midfield pace-setter as their next big signing on the charge toward European glory. Insider Fabrizio Romano reported that Spain’s Galácticos had a preliminary mutual agreement with Bellingham as far back as April, and on June 7, Real Madrid made things official. The club will pay Dortmund an astronomical transfer fee of €103 million plus add-ons, securing the talented midfielder until 2029 pending a medical examination.

As one of the most prestigious clubs in world football and with a history of winning Europe’s top titles, it’s easy to see why Los Blancos can acquire the talent they desire without pushback. Bellingham will join an already-formidable core of young superstars in Vinicius Junior, Aureilien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga, shaping Real Madrid’s future as a La Liga powerhouse.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham Transfer Details

Deal agreed on: April 2023

Contract length: 6 years

Annual contract value: ~€10-€12 million (via Fabrizio Romano)

Reported minimum transfer fee: €103,000,000 ($110,277,000)

Jude Bellingham Stats Per 90 Minutes

Category Stat Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.30 98 Assists 0.16 81 Shot-creating actions 3.98 93 Tackles 2.47 71 Blocks 1.82 93 Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to midfielders in Europe’s five most significant domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

How Jude Bellingham Fits in at Real Madrid

One of Bellingham’s greatest assets is his versatility. He has proven his ability to excel in various midfield roles, making him an invaluable addition to any squad — and Real Madrid were not shy about the extent to which they coveted him. The 19-year-old English midfielder is able to operate as a box-to-box player or a deep-pinging playmaker, but still has the quality to join the attack and score goals.

The Spanish giants have built a reputation for their emphasis on possession-based play. This makes Jude an ideal match, as his best attributes are centered around his composure on the ball, as well as stamina, strength, and the physical tools to press opponents and recover any balls lost around his area.

After signing Bellingham, the squad could look to share the midfield with another goal-scoring threat in Federico Valverde and another growing youngster in Tchouameni, who possesses all the attributes to grow into one of the best-defending midfielders in the world. Moving ahead, Bellingham will benefit not just from manager Carlo Ancelotti’s famously meticulous approach to the game, but the veteran leadership of Toni Kroos, who has excelled in a similar central midfield role for the club for the past decade and is expected to receive a new deal this summer at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham Transfer History

2023: Borussia Dortmund (Germany – Bundesliga) to Real Madrid (Spain – La Liga)

Transfer Fee:

July 2020: Birmingham (England – EPL Championship) to Borussia Dortmund (Germany – Bundesliga)