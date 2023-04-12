Who’s the highest-paid player at Anfield this season? Check out the details behind all the Liverpool contracts and wages currently on the books.

Liverpool FC has a time-honored tradition of disbursing hefty salaries to its players. Even before John Henry and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) purchased the club in 2010, LFC (and its-record-breaking transfer business) had a historic reputation for delivering trophies that long ago cemented the club’s legacy.

Since then, the Reds’ increasing investment in world-class players has propelled them to the highest rung of the European soccer pecking order. The club has spent over $1 billion on player transfers overall, creating a winning culture under manager Jurgen Klopp; key signings like Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Mohamed Salah have helped deliver Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FIFA Club World Cup titles to Anfield, solidifying the Red Army’s place among Europe’s elite clubs.

NBA superstar LeBron James notably joined the Merseysiders family as a minority owner in 2011, too, and the club’s partnership with James and Nike has resulted in some of street culture’s most sought-after sports merchandise collaborations — nice work if you can get it, and another feather in the cap for the Reds’ bran — and notably, FSG is exploring bringing additional investors into the club to increase its financial flexibility further. It has made clear, however, that it will not sell a controlling stake in the club.

With that in mind, let’s check out how Liverpool player salaries are divvied up this season in the Premier League.

Liverpool Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All wage spending figures via Capology

1. RW Mohamed Salah: $21,947,520

2. CB Virgil van Dijk: $13,792,584

3. CM Thiago: $12,541,440

Contract: 2 years, $25,082,880

4. CF Roberto Firmino: $ 11,287,296

Contract: 4 years, $64,005,840

T-4. CDM Fabinho: $11,287,296

Contract: 3 years, $45,149,184

T-4. RB Trent Alexander-Arnold: $11,287,296

Contract: 3 years, $33,861,888

7. GK Alisson: $9,406,080

t-8. CM Jordan Henderson: $8,779,008

Contract: 3 years, $26,337,024

t-8. CF Darwin Núñez: $8,779,008

t-8. LW Diogo Jota: $8,779,008

t-11. CM Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: $7,524,864

Contract: 1 year, $7,524,864

t-11. CM Naby Keita: $7,524,864

Contract: 1 year, $7,524,864

14. CM Arthur: $6,897,792

Contract: 1 year, $6,897,792

t-15. CB Joel Matip: $6,270,720

Contract: 2 years, $12,541,440

t-15. LB Andrew Robertson: $6,270,720

Contract: 4 years, $25,082,880

17. CB Joe Gomez: $5,330,112

Contract: 5 years, $26,650,560

18. CB Ibrahima Konaté : $4,289,504

Contract: 4 years, $17,558,016

19. CB Nathaniel Phillips: $4,072,968

Contract: 3 years, $12,227,904

t-20. CM James Milner: $3,762,432

Contract: 1 year, $3,762,432

t-20. GK Adrián: $3,762,432

Contract: 1 year, $3,762,432

22. LW Luis Diaz: $3,448,896

Contract: 5 years, $17,244,480

23. LB Konstantinos Tsimikas: $3,135,360

Contract: 3 years, $9,406,080

t-24. CAM Fábio Carvalho: $2,508,288

Contract: 5 years, $12,541,440

t-24. CAM Harvey Elliott: $2,508,288

Contract: 5 years, $12,541,440

t-24. CDM Stefan Bajcetic: $2,508,288

Contract: 5 years, $12,541,440

t-27. RB Calvin Ramsay: $940,608

Contract: 5 years, $4,703,040

t-27. CM Curtis Jones: $940,608

Contract: 5 years, $4,703,040

t-29. GK Caoimhín Kelleher: $627,072

Contract: 4 years, $2,508,288

t-29. CB Rhys Williams: $627,072

Contract: 4 years, $2,508,288

Liverpool 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

All Liverpool salary figures via Capology as of April 10, 2023