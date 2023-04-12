Who’s the highest-paid player at Anfield this season? Check out the details behind all the Liverpool contracts and wages currently on the books.
Liverpool FC has a time-honored tradition of disbursing hefty salaries to its players. Even before John Henry and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) purchased the club in 2010, LFC (and its-record-breaking transfer business) had a historic reputation for delivering trophies that long ago cemented the club’s legacy.
Since then, the Reds’ increasing investment in world-class players has propelled them to the highest rung of the European soccer pecking order. The club has spent over $1 billion on player transfers overall, creating a winning culture under manager Jurgen Klopp; key signings like Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Mohamed Salah have helped deliver Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FIFA Club World Cup titles to Anfield, solidifying the Red Army’s place among Europe’s elite clubs.
NBA superstar LeBron James notably joined the Merseysiders family as a minority owner in 2011, too, and the club’s partnership with James and Nike has resulted in some of street culture’s most sought-after sports merchandise collaborations — nice work if you can get it, and another feather in the cap for the Reds’ bran — and notably, FSG is exploring bringing additional investors into the club to increase its financial flexibility further. It has made clear, however, that it will not sell a controlling stake in the club.
With that in mind, let’s check out how Liverpool player salaries are divvied up this season in the Premier League.
Liverpool Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
All wage spending figures via Capology
1. RW Mohamed Salah: $21,947,520
- Contract: 3 years, $65,842,560
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Salah’s contract at Liverpool.
2. CB Virgil van Dijk: $13,792,584
- Contract: 3 years, $41,386,742
- Click here to read Boardroom’s dive into VVD’s contract at Anfield.
3. CM Thiago: $12,541,440
- Contract: 2 years, $25,082,880
4. CF Roberto Firmino: $11,287,296
- Contract: 4 years, $64,005,840
T-4. CDM Fabinho: $11,287,296
- Contract: 3 years, $45,149,184
T-4. RB Trent Alexander-Arnold: $11,287,296
- Contract: 3 years, $33,861,888
7. GK Alisson: $9,406,080
- Contract: 5 years, $47,030,400
- Click here to read Boardroom’s dive into Alisson’s contract at Liverpool.
t-8. CM Jordan Henderson: $8,779,008
- Contract: 3 years, $26,337,024
t-8. CF Darwin Núñez: $8,779,008
- Contract: 6 years, $52,674,048
- Click here to read Boardroom’s dive into Darwin’s move to Anfield.
t-8. LW Diogo Jota: $8,779,008
- Contract: 5 years, $43,895,040
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Jota’s contract at Liverpool.
t-11. LW Cody Gakpo: $7,524,864
- Contract: 6 years, $45,149,184
- Click here to read Boardroom’s dive into Gakpo’s contract at Anfield.
t-11. CM Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: $7,524,864
- Contract: 1 year, $7,524,864
t-11. CM Naby Keita: $7,524,864
- Contract: 1 year, $7,524,864
14. CM Arthur: $6,897,792
- Contract: 1 year, $6,897,792
t-15. CB Joel Matip: $6,270,720
- Contract: 2 years, $12,541,440
t-15. LB Andrew Robertson: $6,270,720
- Contract: 4 years, $25,082,880
17. CB Joe Gomez: $5,330,112
- Contract: 5 years, $26,650,560
18. CB Ibrahima Konaté : $4,289,504
- Contract: 4 years, $17,558,016
19. CB Nathaniel Phillips: $4,072,968
- Contract: 3 years, $12,227,904
t-20. CM James Milner: $3,762,432
- Contract: 1 year, $3,762,432
t-20. GK Adrián: $3,762,432
- Contract: 1 year, $3,762,432
22. LW Luis Diaz: $3,448,896
- Contract: 5 years, $17,244,480
23. LB Konstantinos Tsimikas: $3,135,360
- Contract: 3 years, $9,406,080
t-24. CAM Fábio Carvalho: $2,508,288
- Contract: 5 years, $12,541,440
t-24. CAM Harvey Elliott: $2,508,288
- Contract: 5 years, $12,541,440
t-24. CDM Stefan Bajcetic: $2,508,288
- Contract: 5 years, $12,541,440
t-27. RB Calvin Ramsay: $940,608
- Contract: 5 years, $4,703,040
t-27. CM Curtis Jones: $940,608
- Contract: 5 years, $4,703,040
t-29. GK Caoimhín Kelleher: $627,072
- Contract: 4 years, $2,508,288
t-29. CB Rhys Williams: $627,072
- Contract: 4 years, $2,508,288
Liverpool 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts
All Liverpool salary figures via Capology as of April 10, 2023
- Annual Payroll: $198,468,288
- Weekly Wage Spending: $3,816,698
- Average Player Salary per Week: $127,223
More Soccer:
2022-23 Paris Saint-Germain Salaries & Contracts Breakdown
Who’s the highest-paid player at Allianz Arena this season? Boardroom gives the details of the Bayern Munich contracts currently on the books….
The Most Expensive Premier League Transfers of All Time
From Paul Pogba and Jack Grealish to Romelu Lukaku and Enzo Fernández, Boardroom explores the highest transfer fees ever paid by English football clubs. England’s Premier League boasts some of the biggest names and…