The LeBron x Liverpool set features a number of special jerseys, hoodies, shorts, and shoes while boasting LFC and King James’ respective emblems.

And how does one celebrate becoming the career all-time leading scorer in NBA history? By dropping some exclusive merch, of course.

Just days after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the Association’s all-time scoring crown, LeBron James and Liverpool FC — the Premier League football club for which James is a minority owner — released a new apparel collaboration with Nike that features special jerseys, a hoodie, shorts, and sneakers, among other things. The Reds’ items are all branded with James’ signature logo, most notably across the chest of the jerseys.

Surely, this was no coincidence — releasing the LeBron x Liverpool collab the same week as James breaking the record. Heading into Tuesday’s game, The King needed 36 points in order to surpass Kareem. He finished with 38 in his Los Angeles Lakers‘ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As Liverpool captain and England midfielder Jordan Henderson said on the occasion:

“I’m a big fan of LeBron and all he’s achieved to become one of the greatest basketball players in history. It’s great to see the link-up with LFC and to be a part of this exciting collaboration with the club.”

Photos via Liverpool FC

“I’m really proud to be a football player for Liverpool FC and to see this collaboration is very cool,” forward Shanice Van de Sanden on Liverpool FC Women said. “It’s also more than just a collaboration, there’s something behind it: an inspiring message of ‘strive for greatness.'”

The LeBron x Liverpool collab can be found here, with prices ranging from roughly $50 for a long-sleeve T-shirt to nearly $270 for some branded LeBron XX trainers.

Read More: