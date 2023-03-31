The shot-stopping keeper has proved to be one of the world’s best — Boardroom takes a closer look at Liverpool’s Alisson contract and wage particulars.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker joined Liverpool in 2018 from AS Roma for a then-record fee for a goalkeeper: $67 million. Today, the Brazilian international netminder is tied for No. 2 on the list of highest-paid players at the position in the Premier League, earning $180,886 weekly.

With great wages come great expectations, but Alisson has nonetheless continued to perform for the Reds, to say nothing of his consistent star turns for the Brazil national team.

In terms of allotted salary percentages, goalkeepers are often undervalued in world football, but a top-class keeper like Alisson can be the difference between winning and losing important matches. Since arriving at Anfield, Alisson has established himself as one of the best in the world between the sticks, playing a crucial role in the club’s run success under Jurgen Klopp — one that includes a UEFA Champions League crown in his first season and a Premier League title the very next year.

Despite all the accolades, there are still only five first-choice keepers in England’s top flight who are younger than the 30-year-old Alisson as of this writing. With his present deal set to expire in 2027, however, Liverpool will have to determine in the coming years if Alisson is the keeper of both present and future.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at Liverpool’s Alisson Becker salary particulars.

Alisson Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 5

Total value: $47,030,400

Salary per year: $9,406,080

Wages per week: $180,886

Free agency: 2027

Alisson Salary Notes

Alisson has earned an approximate gross total of $29,792,873 in his playing career.

in his playing career. He is the No. 7 highest-paid player at Liverpool as of this writing.

Allison’s 2022-23 salary accounts for 4.74% of Liverpool’s $3,816,698 weekly payroll.

Alisson’s Transfer History

July 2018: AS Roma (Italy – Serie A) to Liverpool (England – Premier League)

Transfer Fee: $67,582,496

July 2016: Internacional (Brazil – Brasileirão Série A) to AS Roma (Italy – Serie A)