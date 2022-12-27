Cody Gakpo to Liverpool: Everything You Need to Know

The 23-year-old Dutch attacker is off to Merseyside! Time to get up to speed on the details behind Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo transfer.

PSV’s Cody Gakpo is set to join Liverpool FC after an exceptional showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Reports suggest that Gakpo has agreed to a six-year contract with the Reds, on a guaranteed fee of $43.99 million, and all clauses approved. A January move would be finalized following a customary medical examination.

The World Cup has become synonymous with spawning the next generation of stars as much as it has with crowning a nation as the best in the world. It also has become a showcase that resets the market for the January transfer window, driving up the value of young players with promising talent. Gakpo was already a highly touted prospect with on-pitch ability worthy of worldwide buzz. His budding stardom grew even further throughout the World Cup as a standout member of the Netherlands national team.

Gakpo started all five games in Qatar as a pivotal piece of the potent Dutch attack. He scored three goals in the initial three group stage matches, instantly becoming a high-priority scouting target beyond simply the country’s top-flight Eredivisie.

Before the player shipped off to the Persian Gulf, PSV understood they wouldn’t be able to hold onto their homegrown talent forever. The 23-year-old Dutchman spent his entire senior career with PSV since first turning pro with PSV on July 1, 2018. From ages 17 to 22, Gakpo racked up 36 goals and 38 assists in 74 starts for the club. So instead of convincing the young phenom to stay, manager Ruud van Nistelrooy decided to make Gakpo available to gain maximum profit from their homegrown prospect. As the gaffer stated, “You just know there comes a time when you can’t say no.”

Gakpo was heavily liked to Manchester United in the summer; not only were the Red Devils keen to bid for him this winter, but the winger previously voiced a desire to star at Old Trafford one day. United reportedly had instigated talks for the Dutch attacker, with manager Erik Ten Hag spearheading the operation, labeling Gakpo as his priority target in January. However, the club delayed finalizing an actual monetary offer — and in the world of soccer, when you snooze, you lose, and often in quite a hurry.

That’s when Liverpool swooped in to hijack the deal and bring Gakpo to the Premier League.

20/20 – Cody Gakpo has scored 21 goals and provided 25 assists in 41 Dutch Eredivisie games since the start of last season; he is the only player in Europe's top 10 leagues with both 20+ goals and 20+ assists since the beginning of 2021-22. Visionary. pic.twitter.com/BixDo4tGkv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2022

The young forward will join a side 504 miles away from home, yet the territory will be familiar. He’ll find a familiar face in dutch teammate Virgil van Dijk, who reportedly assisted in engineering the deal by speaking to the PSV star personally. In Qatar, VVD was on record hinting at the desire to bring the attacking phenom to Liverpool: “Cody can go to the moon and back. He is an excellent player and a good boy, too,” the superstar center back said. “What we see in training is what you see on the pitch. There is still so much potential, and I hope he can carry on showing it to us. We are very happy with him.”

If all medicals are passed without issue, the Dutch international will officially join Liverpool when the transfer window opens on Jan. 1.

Cody Gakpo Liverpool Transfer Details

Deal agreed on: Dec. 27, 2022

Transfer finalizes on: Jan. 1, 2023

Base transfer fee: £37,000,000 ($44,489,000)

Potential transfer add-ons: £13,000,000 ($15,631,000)

Max transfer fee: £50,000,000 ($60,120,000)

Gakpo’s estimated market value: $63,842,000 via Transfermarkt

Gakpo’s Stats Per 90

Category Stat Per 90 Percentile Goals 0.65 98 Shots on Target 1.60 99 Assists 0.62 99 Key Passes 3.63 98 Shot-Creating Actions 6.69 97 Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to strikers/attacking midfielders in Europe’s five most significant domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

Gakpo’s Career Accolades Through 2022

Eredivisie Champion (2017-18)

(2017-18) KNVB Cup winner (2021-22)

(2021-22) Dutch Super Cup champion (2021, 2022)

(2021, 2022) Dutch Footballer of the Year (2021-22)

How Cody Gakpo Fits in at Liverpool

Gakpo will add to a fleet of dangerous attackers with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota. With his World Cup showing in addition to nine goals and 12 assists through 14 matches this season at PSV, it’s easy to see why Klopp was excited to add the young striker to his armada.

Like Nunez and Diaz, Gakpo fits the bill for Liverpool’s attacking philosophy and cultivating young talent to have a long future with the club. While the club features veteran leadership and elite talent from Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, Gakpok will join Diaz (25), Nunez (23), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (24) as the vanguard of the next generation on Merseyside.

Liverpool also loves versatility with their attacking threats, and Gakpo fits the bill. Naturally, he can be deployed as an energetic left winger. However, he’s shown the ability to play up top as a lone central striker or on the right side in tandem with a striking partner. Physically, he’s strong enough to hold off the world’s best defenders, as proven in the World Cup. His strength will play a significant role in hold-up play, as the Premier League style features some of the most brawny center-backs in the world.

Even more importantly, he’s a player that Klopp adores.

