Mohamed Salah Salary & Contract Breakdown

The Egyptian King’s reign continues — let’s take a closer look at Liverpool’s Mo Salah contract particulars as things currently stand at Anfield.

According to chairman Tom Werner, Liverpool FC is up for sale, signaling the end of an era for one of the world’s most prestigious clubs. While the future of the Reds remains in flux on an executive level, the club is still led by one of world football’s best managers, Jurgen Klopp, in partnership with of the greatest goalscorers, Mohamed Salah.

After signing a three-year, $66.93 million contract extension with Liverpool, Salah is the No. 5 highest-paid player in the Premier League as of this writing and the highest-paid player in club history by annual salary. While his deal fell short of surpassing those of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, or David De Gea in terms of value, he’s lived up to every penny spent, producing results that have unlocked both individual milestones for himself and team success for the Reds.

During his six-year tenure with the club, “The Egyptian King” has tallied an eye-popping laundry list of achievements. One hundred twenty-four goals added Premier League and Champions League titles, and were the third player in history to win three golden boot awards. His successes on the domestic level are so impressive that it throws a blanket over Egpyt’s struggles to claim a trophy in international play so far during the prolific forward’s prime.

Egypt is in the upper tier of African sides and has proven it with runner-up finishes in the Africa Cup of Nations in both 2017 and 2021, with the Pharaohs falling short in the respective championship matches against Cameroon and Senegal. The team didn’t qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, leaving a notable void in a tournament that saw CAF rivals Morocco make a historic run to the semifinals.

Salah’s deal will keep him in a red shirt up through age 33. Klopp believes that even with all of Salah’s achievements, the very best of his ability has yet to be seen. He’s a fitness junkie, a natural leader, and a goal-scoring machine who aims to improve as each season passes. With Liverpool’s sale process yet to take shape, Salah’s quality and overall commitment to the club are valuable constants as potential buyers line up for a blockbuster move.

Mohamed Salah Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 3

Total value: $66,930,000

Salary per year: $22,309,502

Wages per week: $429,029

Free agency: 2025

Salah Salary Notes

Salah has earned an approximate gross total of $71,927,206.71 in his playing career.

Salah is the highest-paid player at Liverpool.

Salah’s 2022-23 salary accounts for 11.69% of the Reds’ payroll.

Mo Salah Transfer History

July 2017: AS Roma (Italy – Serie A) to Liverpool (England – Premier League)

Transfer Fee: $43,450,000

July 2016: Chelsea (England – Premier League) to AS Roma (Italy – Serie A)

Transfer Fee: $15,520,000

Jan. 2014: FC Basel (Switzerland – Swiss Super League) to Chelsea (England – Premier League)

Transfer Fee: $17,070,000

July 2012: El Mokawloon (Egypt – Egyptian Premier League ) to FC Basel (Switzerland – Swiss Super League)

Transfer Fee: $2,590,000

