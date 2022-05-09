Erling Haaland to Man City: Everything You Need to Know

As they close in on another Premier League title, Manchester City are reportedly finalizing terms with the Norway and Borussia Dortmund goal machine.

Recent rumors emerged in the past several days that Manchester City is considering a swoop for World Cup champion midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer from arch-rivals Manchester United this summer when he’s out of contract. And while such a move would be seismic for world football, the Noisy Neighbors can howl at a Blue Moon tonight over a reportedly imminent move that’s far, far bigger in scale and impact.

As confirmed by prolific soccer newsbreaker Fabrizio Romano, a transfer that will relocate Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland to Man City this offseason is all but a done deal.

Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this week 🚨🔵 #MCFC



Man City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. pic.twitter.com/heYobi8S1Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2022

It’s hard to understate just how massive this move promises to be for not just the next several years of the Premier League, but the overall balance of power in global soccer. Real Madrid had long been linked to a future Haaland move — this development all but guarantees their redoubled focus on prying Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United can be fully expected to do the same regarding Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Meanwhle, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City now have their latest, best chance to get over the hump in the UEFA Champions League, undoubtedly the club’s white whale. Through 23 Bundesliga games this season for Dortmund, the powerful target man has 21 goals and eight assists, bringing his total for the club to an incredible 85 goals and 23 assists in just 88 games.

How Much is Erling Haaland Worth on the Transfer Market?

According to Transfermarkt, Erling Haaland is the No. 2 most valuable player in world football with an estimated market value of $165 million. Here’s the full top five:

1. Paris Saint-Germain F Kylian Mbappe: $176,000,000

2. Borussia Dortmund F Erling Haaland: $165,000,000

t-3. Liverpool F Mohamed Salah: $110,000,000

t-3. Real Madrid F Vinicius Junior: $110,000,000

t-3. Tottenham Hotspur F Harry Kane: $110,000,000

Given Romano’s reporting that the “release clause” Manchester City had to meet with its proposed transfer fee is in the €60 million ($63.5 million) range, we’re looking at an absolute steal of a deal — if no release clause existed in Haaland’s contract, a winning transfer fee would be effectively guaranteed to exceed $100 million and would potentially set a new record for the most expensive in world football history.

Instead, Man City appear to be set to score an absolute coup. Next season, Haaland can be expected to share the field with five of Transfermarkt’s 25 most-valued players on earth: Phil Foden (No. 6), Kevin De Bruyne (No. 8), Jack Grealish (No. 17), Ruben Dias (No. 24), and Bernardo Silva (No. 25)

Erling Haaland Career Stats

Numbers reflect statistical production in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund

Appearances: 88

Goals: 85

Assists: 23

RB Salzburg

Appearances: 27

Goals: 29

Assists: 7

Molde FK

Appearances: 50

Goals: 20

Assists: 6

Norway national team

Appearances: 17

Goals: 15

Erling Haaland Transfer History

Feb. 2017: Bryne FK → Molde FK

Transfer fee: $110,000

Jan. 2019: Molde FK → Red Bull Salzburg

Transfer fee: $8,800,000

Jan. 2020: Red Bull Salzburg → Borussia Dortmund